Umoⁿhoⁿ Nation Teens Cultivate Nutrition and Tribal Sovereignty through School Farming Program

In Macy, Nebraska, the Umonhon Nation public school's farm-to-school initiative is teaching more than 600 students the importance of nutrition, cultural heritage, and self-sufficiency. Fourteen-year-old Emilie Lyons, a freshman at the school, discovered the joys of gardening and the taste of eggplant through this program, which aims to combat food insecurity and health disparities in tribal communities. With a staggering 24% of tribal communities affected by food insecurity, projects like these are vital steps towards empowerment and health improvement.

Building Skills and Sovereignty

The Umonhon Nation's program, part of a larger movement across the United States to reintroduce healthy, culturally relevant foods into Indigenous communities, employs about 50 teens each summer. They grow a wide variety of plants, from cucumbers to eggplants, which are then prepared and preserved for the school cafeteria, local farmers' markets, and even a new local cafe. Beyond learning how to garden, students like Lyons find value and pride in contributing to their community's well-being while earning a wage.

Educational and Health Improvements

Stacie Hardy, the Umonhon Nation superintendent, observes noticeable positive changes in the students involved, including improved physical health metrics and reduced absenteeism. The program not only offers practical agricultural skills but also nurtures leadership, teamwork, and a strong sense of community. The success of this initiative has attracted attention from other tribal schools looking to implement similar programs, underscoring its potential as a model for integrating traditional agriculture and education.

Challenges and Future Directions

Despite its success, the program faces significant obstacles, such as water shortages and the logistical challenges of getting students the necessary documentation for employment. However, with ongoing support from various state departments and foundations, the Umonhon Nation's farm-to-school initiative represents a beacon of hope for not only addressing immediate nutritional needs but also fostering a deeper connection to Indigenous cultural practices and self-determination. This venture into agriculture education among the Umonhon Nation's youth hints at a broader movement towards decolonizing diets and revitalizing Indigenous foodways across the country.