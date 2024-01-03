UMMS Unveils $134 Million State-of-the-Art Medical Center in Aberdeen

After an extensive construction period lasting eight years and costing $134 million, the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), a key member of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), takes pride in announcing the completion of its brand new UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen. The state-of-the-art, 130,000-square-foot facility is set to open its doors on February 6, replacing the UM Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, which has been operational for over a century.

Revolutionizing Healthcare in Harford County

With the opening of the new Aberdeen center, and the simultaneous expansion of UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Bel Air, UMMS is embarking on a significant restructuring of healthcare services across Harford County. The new Aberdeen facility is equipped with a spectrum of services including an emergency department, an observation care area, an inpatient and outpatient behavioral health pavilion, and a helipad for patient transfers.

A Strong Commitment to Community Health

UMMS’ commitment to the community is embodied by the substantial financial investment exceeding $260 million for the development of both the Aberdeen and Bel Air projects. The ambitious investment is aimed at enhancing facilities, services, and technology to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the community.

A Smooth Transition

While UM Harford Memorial Hospital wraps up a century of dedicated service to the community, the services it offered are set to continue without interruption. The transition will coincide with the opening of the new Aberdeen center, ensuring that the community continues to receive top-quality healthcare. The services from UM Harford Memorial will be relocated to the new Aberdeen center and the expanded Bel Air center, offering a seamless transition and a promising future for healthcare in Harford County.