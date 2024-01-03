en English
UM Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
UM Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024

In an effort to promote informed parenthood and safe childcare, UM Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at Shore Medical Center at Easton has rolled out a series of childbirth and parenting-related classes for 2024. These educational sessions comprise a variety of courses such as ‘Understanding Labor,’ ‘New Mom, New Baby,’ ‘Breastfeeding,’ ‘Safe-Sibling,’ and ‘Safe Sitter.’ The classes are designed to empower parents and caregivers with the necessary knowledge and skills for effective childcare.

A Spectrum of Childcare Classes

The series includes a gamut of courses catering to diverse parenting needs. ‘Understanding Labor’ is a course that demystifies the process of childbirth, while ‘New Mom, New Baby’ offers practical guidance for first-time mothers. The ‘Breastfeeding’ class, led by experienced lactation consultants, not only provides hands-on training but also extends additional support through appointments. The ‘Safe Sibling’ course aims to prepare older siblings for the arrival of a new baby. Meanwhile, the ‘Safe Sitter’ course, costing $50, is targeted at adolescent babysitters, equipping them with the necessary skills to ensure child safety.

Exceptional Guidance from Experts

All these classes are steered by seasoned maternal care nurses and lactation consultants from the center. Their years of expertise and rich insights into childcare make these sessions highly beneficial for attendees. The Center encourages birthing partners and care partners to attend these classes together, fostering a supportive learning environment.

Advance Registration for Classes

Interested attendees are required to register in advance for these classes, all of which will be held at the Nick Rajacich Health Education Center. With the exception of the ‘Safe Sitter’ course, all other classes are free, underscoring the Center’s commitment to accessible education.

Meanwhile, the University of Mississippi Medical Center made significant strides in 2023. It established a burn center, won awards for patient care excellence, and celebrated the birth of quintuplets at Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants. The Center also responded effectively to a catastrophic tornado in Rolling Fork, marking the 75th anniversary of its nursing education program. It also witnessed leadership changes with new deans appointed and groundbreaking for a new home for the School of Nursing. The year culminated with funding awards for 311 projects, amounting to $96,788,545 in grants, awards, and contracts.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

