Ultrasound-Guided RFA Shows Promise in Treating Low-Risk Thyroid Carcinoma

In a significant stride forward for thyroid cancer treatment, a recent study published in the journal Thyroid showcases the effectiveness of ultrasound-guided radiofrequency ablation (RFA) in treating small, low-risk papillary thyroid carcinoma (PTC). The study, carried out at the renowned Chinese People's Liberation Army General Hospital, took place over a seven-year period from 2014 to 2021.

Groundbreaking Method with High Efficacy

The research involved adults diagnosed with unifocal low-risk PTC, who were treated with RFA and monitored through ultrasound follow-up evaluations. The results were exceedingly promising - a technical efficacy rate of an impressive 96.1% was recorded, with the ultrasound revealing a 91.6% tumor disappearance rate. However, persistent disease was still observed in 3.9% of the cases.

Identifying Predictors of Persistent Disease

The study further identified key predictors of persistent disease, including tumor size (T1a vs T1b) and a subcapsular tumor location. Among patients where the disease persisted, ultrasound features were suspicious in 66.7% of cases, abnormal blood flow was noted in 46.7% cases, and abnormal contrast perfusion was reported in 93.3% of the instances. Eleven patients chose to undergo re-ablation.

Factors Favouring Tumor Disappearance

A number of factors were found to favor tumor disappearance. These factors included the energy per milliliter used in the RFA procedure, patient age of 40 years or younger, male sex, and T1a tumor size. Despite facing certain limitations, such as its single-center retrospective design, and lack of investigation into certain post-ablation factors, the study provides substantial evidence supporting the use of ultrasound-guided RFA for treating small unifocal low-risk PTC.