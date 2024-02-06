Ultragenyx's UX111 Gene Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel products for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, has announced positive results from their study of UX111, an AAV gene therapy engineered to treat Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA). The data from the Transpher A study indicates a promising trajectory towards a cure for a disease that presently has none.

UX111 Study Results: A Beacon of Hope

The Transpher A study data brought forward compelling results. UX111 led to a swift and enduring decrease in heparan sulfate (HS) levels in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of patients. This outcome is significant because the accumulation of HS is characteristic of MPS IIIA, a rare and fatal disease. This reduction in HS levels was linked to improved long-term cognitive development, offering a glimmer of hope for patients and their families.

Impact on Cognitive Function

Further, cognitive function improvements were recorded using Bayley-III cognitive raw scores, which demonstrated either stability or gains for 16 out of the 17 patients in the modified intention to treat group (mITT). This group observed an overall mean percent reduction of 51% in CSF HS at 24 months post-treatment, a substantial decrease that underscores the potential effectiveness of UX111.

Adverse Events and Safety Profile

While the study unveiled promising results, adverse events were also reported, albeit mostly mild or moderate. The singular serious event reported was an increase in alanine aminotransferase (ALT). However, the overall safety profile of UX111 remains encouraging, bolstering the potential for its continued use.

The Transpher A study has treated 28 patients across three dose cohorts in five sites across three countries, reflecting a broad-based testing ground. UX111 has received multiple designations in the U.S. and EU, acknowledging its potential as a treatment for MPS IIIA. Ultragenyx is persisting with the study and will track patients for a minimum of five years post-treatment, underlining their long-term commitment to finding a cure.