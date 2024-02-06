Ultragenyx's UX111 Gene Therapy Offers Hope for Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A Treatment

Ul­tragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company, has unveiled breakthrough research findings from its UX111 AAV gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A, also known as MPS IIIA. This rare genetic disorder, characterized by neurodevelopmental and physical decline in early childhood, is fatal, typically claiming lives before the age of 20. The cause of this devastating condition is a genetic defect that hinders the body's ability to break down and recycle a specific protein, leading to an accumulation that triggers the associated symptoms. However, new data suggest a potential surrogate biomarker for the disease, indicating that gene therapy could help reduce protein buildup in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid, offering a glimmer of hope for a cure.

Pioneering Treatment Outcomes

The Transpher A study conducted by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical showed promising results with the application of UX111. The study found a rapid and sustained reduction of heparan sulfate (HS), the protein associated with the disease, in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). This reduction correlated with improved cognitive development over time. Out of the 17 patients involved in the study, the mean reduction in CSF HS exposure was a remarkable 63% post-treatment with UX111. The majority of treatment-related adverse events were mild or moderate, with only one serious event reported.

Aiming at the Root Cause

The UX111 AAV gene therapy seeks to address the root of the problem - the underlying genetic defect causing MPS IIIA. This innovative approach could be the key to unlocking a cure for this devastating disease. The study demonstrated that the treatment resulted in a rapid and sustained decrease in levels of HS in the CSF in patients with MPS IIIA. The study also showed a positive rate of change in cognitive function and a statistically significant correlation between CSF HS exposure and cognitive raw scores.

Revolutionary Gene Therapy

UX111 is a novel gene therapy currently in Phase 1/2 development for MPS IIIA. This revolutionary therapy has received multiple designations to facilitate its development, including Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Orphan Drug designations in the U.S., and PRIME and Orphan medicinal product designations in the EU. This marks a significant milestone in the treatment of rare genetic disorders, and potentially a beacon of hope for patients affected by MPS IIIA and their families.