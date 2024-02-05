Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's GTX-102 Receives EMA's PRIME Designation for Treating Angelman Syndrome

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, a Novato, California-based company, has achieved a significant regulatory milestone, having been granted Priority Medicine (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its groundbreaking investigational treatment, GTX-102. This coveted status is conferred to accelerate the development and review process for drugs targeting conditions with a significant unmet medical need, such as Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder.

An Unmet Need in Treating Angelman Syndrome

Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder that impacts one in 12,000 to one in 20,000 people globally. Characterized by developmental delays, balance issues, motor impairments, and seizures, the condition currently lacks approved therapies. GTX-102, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide, holds promise, offering hope to the individuals affected by this disorder.

PRIME Designation: A Leap Forward in Addressing Angelman Syndrome

The PRIME designation for GTX-102 signals recognition of its potential to address the critical need for new treatments for Angelman syndrome. The granting of this status followed the emergence of compelling clinical data from a Phase 1/2 study. This study demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in cognition, receptive communication, and gross motor skills in individuals with Angelman syndrome. Nonclinical studies have further demonstrated that GTX-102 reduces levels of UBE3A antisense transcript (UBE3A-AS) and reactivates expression of the paternal UBE3A allele in neurons of the central nervous system. This reactivation in animal models has been linked to improvements in neurological symptoms.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Pioneering Treatments for Rare Genetic Diseases

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is dedicated to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company's commitment to time and cost-efficient drug development is evident in its pursuit to deliver safe and effective therapies to patients with urgency. The PRIME designation for GTX-102 adds to a series of recognitions, including Orphan Drug Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, and Fast Track Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Designation from the EMA.