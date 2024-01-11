en English
Health

Ultragenyx CEO Highlights Need for New Approaches in Rare Disease Treatments

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Ultragenyx CEO Highlights Need for New Approaches in Rare Disease Treatments

Dr. Emil Kakkis, the CEO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., has shed light on the pressing need for more treatments for rare diseases, underscoring the urgency of pioneering new therapeutic strategies. His comments come at a time when Ultragenyx has been streamlining the process of developing cutting-edge precision gene therapies, a move poised to revolutionize treatment options for rare disease sufferers.

Ultragenyx’s Ascend in the Rare Disease Space

Ultragenyx, a company that specializes in rare disease treatments, has notched up considerable revenue from its key offerings, Crysvita and Dojolvi. The firm anticipates a double-digit percentage surge in annual revenue and has issued a promising outlook for 2024. The company’s focus on rare diseases and the development of precision gene therapies are at the heart of this growth.

The Power of Accelerated Approvals

Dr. Kakkis voiced optimism about the potential use of accelerated approvals by the FDA. This expedited approval process could be a game-changer for treatments of serious conditions that currently lack adequate solutions. Accelerated approval is based on a surrogate endpoint, which can hasten the availability of crucial drugs, and is particularly pertinent for rare disease treatments. These treatments often grapple with challenges in the conventional drug approval process, primarily due to the limited size of patient populations and the hurdles of executing large-scale clinical trials.

Ultragenyx’s Commitment to Innovation

Ultragenyx’s endeavors in this domain demonstrate a commitment to innovation in the rare disease field. Dr. Kakkis pointed out key milestones in the company’s journey of developing and testing treatments for rare diseases. His comments and the company’s actions are a beacon of hope for patients who currently face limited or no treatment options. The company’s focus on accelerating the approval process for these treatments signifies the potential for a more efficient, targeted approach to tackling rare diseases.

Health Science & Technology United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

