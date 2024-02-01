UK's NHS Trusts Honoured With Centre of Excellence Awards by Muscular Dystrophy UK

Two National Health Service (NHS) trusts in the United Kingdom, North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT) and University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW), have been recognized with Centre of Excellence awards from Muscular Dystrophy UK. These prestigious awards underscore the exceptional care provided to patients grappling with muscle-wasting and weakening conditions. The accolades spotlight 24 neuromuscular centers across the UK, inclusive of Southmead Hospital managed by NBT and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children under the purview of UHBW.

Recognition for the South West Neuromuscular Operational Delivery Network

The adult service at NBT and the pediatric service at UHBW are integral parts of the South West Neuromuscular Operational Delivery Network (SWNODN). The recognition has elicited a wave of pride and gratitude among patients and staff alike. Dr. Andria Merrison, a consultant neurologist at NBT, and Dr. Anirban Majumdar, a consultant pediatric neurologist at UHBW, have acknowledged the honor and underscored the quality of care and support their respective teams provide.

Leadership's Pride in Their Dedicated Staff

Maria Kane, CEO of NBT, and Professor Stuart Walker, interim CEO of UHBW, have also voiced their pride in their staff's dedication. In their statements, they highlighted the unwavering commitment of their teams in delivering the highest quality of patient care.

Catherine Woodhead, chief executive of Muscular Dystrophy UK, lauded the centers for promoting best practice and providing exemplary service notwithstanding the ongoing challenges within the NHS. Her comments underscore the resilience and dedication of these centers in maintaining quality healthcare standards amid adversity.