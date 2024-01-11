en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

UK Farm Safety Foundation Gets Grant for Farmer Mental Health

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
UK Farm Safety Foundation Gets Grant for Farmer Mental Health

The Farm Safety Foundation, a UK-based charity, has been awarded a £2,500 grant by the Maximus Foundation UK. This funding is earmarked to bolster mental health support for the farming community, an industry notably marked by a high incidence of fatal injuries and suicides. The target audience for this outreach includes farmers and their families across the rural areas of the UK.

Addressing a Critical Need

In the UK, the farming sector constitutes a mere 1% of the national workforce. Yet, it accounts for a staggering 16% of all fatal workplace injuries. The industry witnessed 21 workers tragically lose their lives in the year 2022/23. Even more alarming is the number of reported suicides within the agricultural sector. In 2021/22, England and Wales together reported 36 suicides in this industry. These figures underscore the urgent need for enhanced mental health support and safety awareness within the farming community.

Funding for Vital Resources

The grant from the Maximus Foundation UK will be utilised to print and distribute free copies of two key resources: The Little Book of Minding Your Head and the Little Book of Farm Safety. These vital resources provide practical advice on mental health and farm safety, respectively. The Little Book of Minding Your Head is of particular significance as it is the only resource of its kind in the country and has already seen over 25,000 prints.

Continuing Mission of the Farm Safety Foundation

Celebrating its tenth year in 2024, the Farm Safety Foundation remains committed to its mission of protecting the physical and mental wellbeing of farmers. The recent grant is a significant boost to the foundation’s efforts, bringing free, practical, and life-saving information to the farming community that needs it the most.

0
Agriculture Health United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 hour ago
Mysterious Mass Extermination: Three Million Bees Die from Poisoning at California Sanctuary
September witnessed a shocking episode in Northern San Diego, California, when approximately three million bees were found dead at a local sanctuary. The gruesome discovery prompted an immediate investigation by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The findings were disturbing: the bees had been killed by a ‘double lethal’ dose of Fipronil, a poison
Mysterious Mass Extermination: Three Million Bees Die from Poisoning at California Sanctuary
Waimea Dam Nears Completion Amidst Dry Season Concerns
2 hours ago
Waimea Dam Nears Completion Amidst Dry Season Concerns
Russia's Fruit Imports Surge Amid Quarantine Pest Discoveries
2 hours ago
Russia's Fruit Imports Surge Amid Quarantine Pest Discoveries
German Farmers Protest Net-Zero Policy After Court Ruling Exposes Budget Crisis
1 hour ago
German Farmers Protest Net-Zero Policy After Court Ruling Exposes Budget Crisis
Montana Senator Urges White House: Limit Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
1 hour ago
Montana Senator Urges White House: Limit Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
2 hours ago
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
1 min
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
2 mins
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
2 mins
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart's Former Home
2 mins
From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart's Former Home
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
3 mins
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
3 mins
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
3 mins
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
3 mins
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
4 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app