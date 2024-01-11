UK Farm Safety Foundation Gets Grant for Farmer Mental Health

The Farm Safety Foundation, a UK-based charity, has been awarded a £2,500 grant by the Maximus Foundation UK. This funding is earmarked to bolster mental health support for the farming community, an industry notably marked by a high incidence of fatal injuries and suicides. The target audience for this outreach includes farmers and their families across the rural areas of the UK.

Addressing a Critical Need

In the UK, the farming sector constitutes a mere 1% of the national workforce. Yet, it accounts for a staggering 16% of all fatal workplace injuries. The industry witnessed 21 workers tragically lose their lives in the year 2022/23. Even more alarming is the number of reported suicides within the agricultural sector. In 2021/22, England and Wales together reported 36 suicides in this industry. These figures underscore the urgent need for enhanced mental health support and safety awareness within the farming community.

Funding for Vital Resources

The grant from the Maximus Foundation UK will be utilised to print and distribute free copies of two key resources: The Little Book of Minding Your Head and the Little Book of Farm Safety. These vital resources provide practical advice on mental health and farm safety, respectively. The Little Book of Minding Your Head is of particular significance as it is the only resource of its kind in the country and has already seen over 25,000 prints.

Continuing Mission of the Farm Safety Foundation

Celebrating its tenth year in 2024, the Farm Safety Foundation remains committed to its mission of protecting the physical and mental wellbeing of farmers. The recent grant is a significant boost to the foundation’s efforts, bringing free, practical, and life-saving information to the farming community that needs it the most.