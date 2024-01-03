en English
Health

UK’s DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs

The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced a significant increase in benefit payments, including those for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Attendance Allowance. This move demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing financial support for citizens with various medical conditions, including 52 different types of eye conditions. It’s a much-needed boost for the approximately two million people in the UK suffering from sight loss or degenerative eye conditions, a number projected to double by 2050 due to the ageing population.

Boosting Basic Full State Pension

Beginning January 2024, the DWP plans on increasing the weekly basic full state pension by 10.1% to £141.85. This substantial hike results in an annual payment of £12,600 for pensioners over 60 years old. Additionally, the DWP will supplement these payments with a Cost of Living Payment, aimed at assisting with living expenses. This includes winter heating payments and an extra £300 per household. The state pension will also see a significant increase in value next year, with a 6.7% rise in benefits in September and an 8.5% rise in April.

Cost of Living Payment

In a bid to offset the rising cost of living, the DWP will be dispatching a £299 cost of living payment to those on means-tested benefits. This is the third installment of a combined cost of living package worth £900. The payment, which is not taxable and will not impact existing benefits, is expected to be credited between February 6 and February 22, 2024.

Upcoming Benefit Increases

In April 2024, the DWP will increase benefits by 6.7% and the state pension by 8.5%. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed in the Autumn Statement that most benefit payments, including Universal Credit, will also see a 6.7% rise. However, the exact dates for the increase depend on the type of benefit and the recipient’s status. Notably, Housing Benefit and Council Tax support will rise on April 1, 2024, followed by Tax Credits on April 6, 2024, and means-tested benefits like Universal Credit, PIP, and ESA on April 8, 2024.

The DWP’s initiative to increase benefits is a welcome move for millions of households across the UK. It not only helps to alleviate the burden of rising living costs, but also ensures that those with specific medical conditions receive the necessary financial support. The DWP’s recent actions underscore its dedication to ensuring the financial well-being of the nation’s citizens, particularly those most in need.

Health United Kingdom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

