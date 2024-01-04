UK’s Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis

UK’s struggle with cancer survival rates, particularly for six common types, has raised concerns. The five-year survival rate is an alarming 16% for lung, liver, brain, oesophagus, pancreas, and stomach cancers. With over 90,000 new diagnoses and 67,000 deaths annually, these cancers account for approximately 40% of the country’s cancer-related fatalities. When compared to 33 other wealthy nations, the UK’s performance is alarmingly poor, ranking 28th for stomach and lung cancer survival and 26th for pancreatic cancer.

The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce

The data comes from a study conducted by the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce. This group’s research offers crucial insights into the country’s battle against cancer, shedding light on the areas where improvement is urgently needed.

A Glimmer of Hope

While the UK’s cancer survival rates for certain types are concerning, there’s a glimmer of hope. The country has seen a significant drop in cervical cancer rates over the past 15 years, thanks to the HPV vaccine and the national cervical screening program. A study funded by Cancer Research UK found that the HPV vaccine reduced cervical cancer rates by nearly 90% in women in their twenties who received it at ages 12 to 13.

Call for Action

Despite some progress, Cancer Research UK warns that NHS England is not on track to meet its 75% early diagnosis target by 2028. The organisation is urging the UK government to take decisive action to cut the cancer mortality rate by 15% by 2040. Its report underscores the importance of early diagnosis and short treatment waiting times in improving patient prognosis and survival rates from cancer.