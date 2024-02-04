Ukrainian Healthcare Professionals Face Hurdles in Ireland: A Tale of Language and Qualification Challenges

As Ireland grapples with the integration of Ukrainian healthcare professionals, the nation faces hurdles such as language barriers and validation of qualifications. The regulatory body Coru has reported that only two Ukrainian healthcare professionals have managed to secure their registrations, with seven more in the pipeline. These professionals are seeking registration in fields as diverse as optometry, physiotherapy, and speech and language therapy.

Challenges in Nursing and Midwifery

The Nursing and Midwery Board of Ireland (NMBI) has seen a paucity of applications from Ukrainian nurses and midwives. The primary difficulties these professionals face include providing evidence of undergraduate education and meeting English-language proficiency requirements. To mitigate these issues, funded language support programs have been introduced.

Ukrainian Doctors in Ireland

A recent survey has identified over 280 Ukrainian doctors in Ireland in the wake of the invasion. The Medical Council, Health Service Executive (HSE), among other bodies, have initiated efforts to support these doctors. The Medical Council has received 48 applications for registration from these doctors. However, the applicants face language challenges and are required to pass the Pre-Registration Examination System (PRES) exams. Some of these doctors have already tasted success in these exams, while others are slated to appear for them.

Lack of Applicants for the Bridging Program

A bridging program, specifically designed for nurses and midwives by the Royal College of Surgeons, has failed to attract sufficient applicants to commence. The integration of Ukrainian healthcare professionals is an ongoing process. The regulatory bodies and institutions are working in unison to overcome the obstacles that the war and displacement have thrown up.