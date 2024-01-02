Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis

In a significant stride towards fortifying Ukraine’s healthcare sector amidst ongoing challenges, the humanitarian agency, Zdorovi, has triumphantly concluded an anti-crisis leadership training program. This initiative, specifically tailored for heads of clinics across 20 regions of the country, aimed to equip them with the requisite skills to navigate through the current turbulent times.

Impacting Lives through Education

The three-month long educational program saw an active participation of 63 hospital managers, who undertook a series of anti-crisis training modules titled ‘Leadership in times of crisis’. The program’s impact, however, extends beyond this number. Zdorovi made the training materials accessible to over 200 individuals through videos, thereby broadening the reach of this initiative.

Barometer Project: Assessing the Impact of War

Parallel to the training initiative, Zdorovi is deeply engaged in the Barometer project. This endeavour involves conducting comprehensive surveys of the medical industry to gauge the impact of war on healthcare facilities and services. The humanitarian agency collaborates with a vast network of hospitals across the country, collecting firsthand, unfiltered information about the challenges faced by these medical institutions.

Shaping Effective Aid Strategies

The insights gathered through the Barometer project are meticulously analyzed and compiled into a report. This document serves as a critical foundation in devising effective strategies to solicit assistance from foreign donors. By doing so, Zdorovi remains at the forefront of providing targeted and effective support to Ukraine’s beleaguered healthcare sector.

Collaborations Amplifying Impact

Zdorovi’s efforts are significantly bolstered by its partnership with international organizations such as Ednannia, RAZOM for UKRAINE, NOVA Ukraine, Americares, Philips, and the Netherlands Refugee Council, among others. Through these collaborations, the agency is able to amplify its impact, making a tangible difference in the lives of people who rely on the country’s healthcare system.