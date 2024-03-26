UK Tourists Face Mosquito Disease Threat as Travel Surges: UKHSA Alerts on Dengue, Malaria Rise

As international travel regains its pre-pandemic momentum, British holidaymakers are being urged by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to take extra precautions against mosquito-borne diseases. With the latest data revealing a worrying resurgence in cases of dengue, malaria, and Zika virus, the importance of preventive measures has never been more critical.

Advertisment

Alarming Resurgence in Mosquito-Borne Diseases

The revival of global travel has inadvertently increased the risk of British tourists encountering serious infections like dengue and malaria, predominantly found in tropical climates. According to the UKHSA, there were 634 reported cases of dengue among returning travellers in 2023, a figure alarmingly close to the 790 cases documented in 2019. Dr. Philip Veal, a Public Health consultant at the UKHSA, emphasizes the importance of awareness and preventive actions against mosquito bites, highlighting that former residents or visitors of these tropical regions do not possess immunity similar to the local population.

Climate Change and Urbanisation: Catalysts for Disease Spread

Advertisment

Factors such as climate change and urbanisation are contributing to the proliferation of the Aedes Albopictus mosquito, also known as the ‘Asian tiger mosquito’, which is responsible for spreading dengue fever. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a significant increase in dengue cases worldwide, with over five million instances and 5,000 deaths in 2023. Concurrently, the WHO's 2023 World Malaria Report signals a critical juncture in the fight against malaria, with climate change exacerbating the situation by extending malaria seasons and complicating the timing of preventive measures.

Preventive Measures and Travel Advice

With the number of malaria and Zika cases also on the rise, the UKHSA and the National Travel Health Network and Centre are advising travellers to consult their healthcare providers well in advance of their trips. Recommendations include using DEET-based insect repellents, wearing protective clothing, and considering malaria prophylaxis where necessary. Furthermore, a vaccine named QDenga is now available in the UK for those previously infected with dengue, offering protection against all four strains of the virus for travellers to high-risk areas.

As global travel dynamics continue to evolve, the resurgence of these mosquito-borne diseases serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of health, climate, and mobility. The UKHSA's warning underscores the ongoing need for vigilance and preparedness among travellers, highlighting the critical role of individual actions in safeguarding public health in a globalized world.