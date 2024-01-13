UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV

In a recent development, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) conducted a survey titled ‘Positive Voices’, which brought to light the continuous stigma experienced by individuals diagnosed with HIV. The survey, which received responses from 4,618 participants, revealed that 4.3% of respondents faced verbal harassment and discriminatory remarks from family members within the last year, reflecting their HIV status. Although there has been a slight improvement in attitudes compared to the first survey in 2017, stigma is still a cause for concern.

Survey Highlights Mental Health Concerns and Fear of Discrimination

The ‘Positive Voices’ survey also pointed out the mental health struggles and apprehensions faced by those living with HIV. 32.1% of participants admitted to low self-esteem, and 13.7% expressed fear of differential treatment in healthcare settings. Disturbingly, 10.4% of respondents had not disclosed their HIV status to anyone except healthcare professionals, indicating the deep-seated fear of societal stigma. The survey also revealed that 45.1% of respondents felt a sense of shame associated with their condition.

Patients Express Satisfaction with HIV Care Services

Despite the challenges, the survey also brought to light the high satisfaction rates among respondents regarding their HIV care services. The average satisfaction score stood at a commendable 9.4 out of 10 in 2022. Moreover, 91.7% of respondents expressed satisfaction with their healthcare plans. The survey also reported an increase in patients opting for single tablet treatments, indicating a positive trend in the management of the disease.

Urgent Action Needed to Support Individuals Living with HIV

The findings of the ‘Positive Voices’ survey underscore the vital need for supporting individuals living with HIV, not only physically but also mentally and socially. The UK government’s goal to eradicate HIV transmission by 2030 requires a committed approach that considers all aspects of this disease. Charities such as the National Aids Trust have stressed the importance of acting on the insights obtained from such surveys to enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by HIV.