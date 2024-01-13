en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV

In a recent development, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) conducted a survey titled ‘Positive Voices’, which brought to light the continuous stigma experienced by individuals diagnosed with HIV. The survey, which received responses from 4,618 participants, revealed that 4.3% of respondents faced verbal harassment and discriminatory remarks from family members within the last year, reflecting their HIV status. Although there has been a slight improvement in attitudes compared to the first survey in 2017, stigma is still a cause for concern.

Survey Highlights Mental Health Concerns and Fear of Discrimination

The ‘Positive Voices’ survey also pointed out the mental health struggles and apprehensions faced by those living with HIV. 32.1% of participants admitted to low self-esteem, and 13.7% expressed fear of differential treatment in healthcare settings. Disturbingly, 10.4% of respondents had not disclosed their HIV status to anyone except healthcare professionals, indicating the deep-seated fear of societal stigma. The survey also revealed that 45.1% of respondents felt a sense of shame associated with their condition.

Patients Express Satisfaction with HIV Care Services

Despite the challenges, the survey also brought to light the high satisfaction rates among respondents regarding their HIV care services. The average satisfaction score stood at a commendable 9.4 out of 10 in 2022. Moreover, 91.7% of respondents expressed satisfaction with their healthcare plans. The survey also reported an increase in patients opting for single tablet treatments, indicating a positive trend in the management of the disease.

Urgent Action Needed to Support Individuals Living with HIV

The findings of the ‘Positive Voices’ survey underscore the vital need for supporting individuals living with HIV, not only physically but also mentally and socially. The UK government’s goal to eradicate HIV transmission by 2030 requires a committed approach that considers all aspects of this disease. Charities such as the National Aids Trust have stressed the importance of acting on the insights obtained from such surveys to enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by HIV.

0
Health Social Issues United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
53 seconds ago
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
Unveiling an unprecedented breakthrough in the fight against aging and age-related diseases, scientists have identified a novel target for senolytic therapies – treatments meticulously engineered to eliminate senescent cells selectively. Senescent cells, which have lost their ability to divide, have long been associated with aging and various diseases. Their elimination presents a promising pathway in
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
8 mins ago
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
9 mins ago
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
2 mins ago
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
5 mins ago
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
7 mins ago
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Latest Headlines
World News
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
6 seconds
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
53 seconds
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
1 min
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
1 min
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
1 min
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors
1 min
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
2 mins
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
2 mins
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
60 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app