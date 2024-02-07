UK Study Reveals High Interest in Career Change, Despite Obstacles

In a recent study involving 2,000 UK workers, it has been unveiled that nearly half — 43 percent — harbor ambitions of switching careers. The allure of roles perceived to be more rewarding and worthwhile is particularly compelling, with sectors such as dentistry, healthcare, social care, and teaching catching the eye of those keen to make a positive impact on society.

Obstacles to Career Change

However, despite the apparent desire for change, obstacles such as lack of confidence, fear of failing, and concerns about age and the daunting prospect of learning new skills, stand as formidable barriers. Only a meager 17 percent of the respondents consider it likely to make the leap within the next year, while a significant number do not anticipate making a career change at any point in their professional journey.

Insights from Bupa Global & UK

Tom Hoosen-Webber, Chief People and Procurement Officer at Bupa Global & UK, underscores the importance of career satisfaction and exhorts the workforce to act upon their career change aspirations. "It's crucial that people feel a sense of fulfillment in their roles," he says, adding that "if you're considering a career change, it's never too late to make the move."

Apprenticeships and On-the-Job Learning

The research also spotlights an inclination for on-the-job learning over traditional apprenticeship routes. Misconceptions about age suitability for apprenticeships and concerns over low wages contribute to the hesitancy. However, it's important to note that success stories, such as Victoria Taylor transitioning from a supermarket employee to a care home manager, and Rebekah Martin's switch from a bakery to a dental nurse role, demonstrate the enormous potential of career changes and highlight the value of on-the-job learning and apprenticeships in facilitating these transitions.