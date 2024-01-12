en English
Health

UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
A landmark study in the United Kingdom has unveiled the promise of merging whole-genome sequencing (WGS) with clinical data to customize cancer treatments. The research, which drew on data from the UK’s 100,000 Genomes Project and National Health Service (NHS) records, has the potential to revolutionize the understanding of cancer and the creation of new therapies.

Decoding the Genome for Personalized Treatment

Whole-genome sequencing involves the reading of the complete 3.2 billion letters of human DNA, enabling the comparison of DNA from a patient’s tumor with their healthy tissues. The integration of this detailed genetic data with real-world clinical data can provide an all-encompassing view of a tumor’s genetic landscape. This, in turn, can transform cancer care into precision healthcare by identifying genetic changes that could impact treatment and patient outcomes.

Unprecedented Scale and Depth

The trial analyzed data from over 13,000 cancer patients, covering more than 30 types of solid tumors over a span of five years. This comprehensive analysis allowed scientists to uncover genetic mutations linked to survival rates and patient outcomes. The study discovered that WGS can detect a multitude of genetic alterations in a single test. Over 90% of brain tumors and more than half of colon and lung cancers were found to have genetic changes influencing treatment decisions. Additionally, over 10% of sarcomas displayed considerable DNA changes, and a similar percentage of ovarian cancers had inherited risks, both significant factors in clinical care.

Transforming Cancer Care

These findings are considered a milestone in genomic medicine, opening opportunities for precision oncology. The study also identified patterns and genetic changes across different cancers that could explain treatment responses or predict outcomes. It has already led to calls for greater use of genomic testing in cancer care, as it can help select effective therapies for patients and avoid those more likely to cause serious side effects. Dr. Nirupa Murugaesu emphasized the importance of this integrated resource for clinicians to better predict patient outcomes and customize treatments, thereby fundamentally transforming cancer care.

Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

