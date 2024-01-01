en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment

Scientists at Porton Down, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in the UK, have made a striking discovery that stands to benefit soldiers and civilians afflicted with Q fever. Utilizing advanced robot technology, they meticulously screened over 2,000 approved drugs to identify the most effective treatment against the bacteria Coxiella burnetii, the culprit behind the disease. The common painkiller ibuprofen emerged as a particularly potent weapon when used in tandem with antibiotics.

Q Fever: A Persistent Threat

Q fever, a disease that can be contracted from cattle, sheep, and goats, has the potential to evolve into a chronic illness. It manifests in symptoms such as severe fatigue, headaches, depression, and psychiatric issues. Recognized as a threat to troops worldwide, the disease has been on the military’s radar since the 1950s. Alarmingly, it takes just one inhaled organism to trigger the disease, leading to approximately 60 reported cases annually in England and Wales.

The Role of Porton Down

The groundbreaking research at Porton Down is a testament to the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to the military and the general population. The scientists, under the leadership of Prof. Tim Atkins – noted for his work on identifying the Novichok nerve agent – are striving to characterize microorganisms, develop sophisticated detection systems, and create medical countermeasures.

Classifying Threat Levels

Their work is meticulously categorized into four levels of biological and chemical materials. Q fever falls under the third level of hazards, sharing the category with formidable diseases such as anthrax and the plague. This discovery of ibuprofen’s potential in treating Q fever is a significant step forward in managing this persistent threat, offering hope for those affected and reinforcing the importance of continued research in the field of infectious diseases.

0
Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation

By BNN Correspondents

Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences

By BNN Correspondents

Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD

By BNN Correspondents

Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets

By Geeta Pillai

High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients ...
@Health · 6 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients ...
heart comment 0
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery

By BNN Correspondents

Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program

By Saboor Bayat

CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer

By BNN Correspondents

Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
33 seconds
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
2 mins
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
2 mins
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle
3 mins
£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle
Year in Review: A Look Back at Channel Islands' Eventful 2023
3 mins
Year in Review: A Look Back at Channel Islands' Eventful 2023
Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Broad Range of Topics
3 mins
Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Broad Range of Topics
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected
4 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
5 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
5 mins
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
13 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
14 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
32 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
33 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app