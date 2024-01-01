en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UK Scientists and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
UK Scientists and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism

In a groundbreaking effort to tackle bruxism, a team of scientists from Nottingham Trent University, UK, is partnering with JawSense, a medical technology start-up, to develop a revolutionary headband. This device, imbued with biofeedback mechanisms, is projected to combat a condition that affects an estimated one-third of adults at various points in their lives. Bruxism, characterized by involuntary teeth grinding and jaw clenching, can lead to numerous health issues including tooth damage, jaw pain, and sleep disorders. The smart headband, as it is termed, holds considerable promise for those grappling with this condition.

Technology Behind the Innovation

The smart headband, a product of innovative technological thinking, operates by detecting episodes of bruxism. This is achieved through the use of sensors that can identify and register instances of teeth grinding and jaw clenching. Upon detection, the device generates gentle vibrations. These vibrations serve a dual purpose: they make the wearer aware of their unconscious behavior and help to relax the jaw muscles. The ultimate goal of the device is to train users to consciously control their jaw movements, thereby mitigating the effects of bruxism.

Funding and Progress

The research project, a remarkable intersection of medical science and technology, has received substantial financial backing. With nearly £1 million in funding from Innovate UK, the team’s endeavor is well-supported. This significant investment is indicative of the faith in and the potential impact of the project. A working prototype of the smart headband is on the horizon, suggesting that a tangible solution for individuals suffering from bruxism could soon be within reach.

A Digital Approach to Treatment

Embedded in this project is the application of digital technology in addressing health concerns. The involvement of JawSense, a medical technology start-up, underscores the integration of digital components in the treatment of bruxism. The JawSense app is expected to play a pivotal role in this therapy, although further details are yet to be disclosed. This digital approach exemplifies the evolving landscape of medical treatments as digital health solutions gain momentum in the healthcare sector.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities

By Israel Ojoko

Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family

By BNN Correspondents

Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and ...
@Bermuda · 2 mins
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and ...
heart comment 0
Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken

By Israel Ojoko

Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken
End of an Era: Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested

By BNN Correspondents

NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World

By Justice Nwafor

Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
36 seconds
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
37 seconds
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
1 min
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
1 min
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 min
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break
1 min
UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break
Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family
1 min
Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family
Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle
2 mins
Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment
3 mins
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 min
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
8 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
12 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
56 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app