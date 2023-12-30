UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men’s Health Crisis

The all-party parliamentary group addressing issues affecting men and boys has raised the alarm on a male health crisis in the UK. The group has identified low male life expectancy as a direct consequence of inadequate use of health services among men. They have issued a clarion call to the National Health Service (NHS) to make health services more accessible to men. In a radical proposal, they urged the introduction of cancer testing vans at construction sites and sports venues, and mobile cardiac testing units at farmers’ markets.

‘Male-Friendly’ Services and Extended GP Hours

In their critique of the NHS, the parliamentary group has pointed out the lack of ‘male-friendly’ services. They have proposed extended operating hours for General Practitioners (GPs) during evenings and weekends, specifically designed to accommodate the schedules of working men. This proposal aims to address the societal and workplace pressures that often dissuade men from showing vulnerability or taking time off for medical appointments.

A Strategic, Holistic Approach to Men’s Health

The parliamentary group’s submission to the Commons health select committee inquiry on men’s health underscored the need for a comprehensive, strategic approach to men’s health. They highlighted the success of national strategies in countries like Ireland and Australia as potential models for the UK. They argued against the use of terms like ‘toxic masculinity’, which, in their opinion, deter men from seeking help.

Stark Statistics and the Need for a Dedicated Minister

The submission laid bare the grim statistics of men’s health in the UK, with 88 men dying prematurely from heart disease every day and men accounting for 53% of all cancer deaths. The MPs behind the group have also advocated for a national men’s health strategy and the appointment of a minister for men, drawing inspiration from the Government’s women’s health strategy launched in July 2022.