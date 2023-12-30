en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men’s Health Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:18 pm EST
UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men’s Health Crisis

The all-party parliamentary group addressing issues affecting men and boys has raised the alarm on a male health crisis in the UK. The group has identified low male life expectancy as a direct consequence of inadequate use of health services among men. They have issued a clarion call to the National Health Service (NHS) to make health services more accessible to men. In a radical proposal, they urged the introduction of cancer testing vans at construction sites and sports venues, and mobile cardiac testing units at farmers’ markets.

‘Male-Friendly’ Services and Extended GP Hours

In their critique of the NHS, the parliamentary group has pointed out the lack of ‘male-friendly’ services. They have proposed extended operating hours for General Practitioners (GPs) during evenings and weekends, specifically designed to accommodate the schedules of working men. This proposal aims to address the societal and workplace pressures that often dissuade men from showing vulnerability or taking time off for medical appointments.

A Strategic, Holistic Approach to Men’s Health

The parliamentary group’s submission to the Commons health select committee inquiry on men’s health underscored the need for a comprehensive, strategic approach to men’s health. They highlighted the success of national strategies in countries like Ireland and Australia as potential models for the UK. They argued against the use of terms like ‘toxic masculinity’, which, in their opinion, deter men from seeking help.

Stark Statistics and the Need for a Dedicated Minister

The submission laid bare the grim statistics of men’s health in the UK, with 88 men dying prematurely from heart disease every day and men accounting for 53% of all cancer deaths. The MPs behind the group have also advocated for a national men’s health strategy and the appointment of a minister for men, drawing inspiration from the Government’s women’s health strategy launched in July 2022.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Treatment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads

By Safak Costu

Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled

By Geeta Pillai

Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad ...
@Health · 6 mins
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad ...
heart comment 0
A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy

By BNN Correspondents

A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Tia Mowry’s Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care

By BNN Correspondents

Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
LeBron James’ Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Salman Khan

LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve

By Salman Khan

Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
Latest Headlines
World News
Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Treatment
26 seconds
Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Treatment
Maine Secretary of State Blocks Donald Trump: A Political Storm Ensues
26 seconds
Maine Secretary of State Blocks Donald Trump: A Political Storm Ensues
Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson's Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal
1 min
Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson's Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
1 min
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
2 mins
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
2 mins
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
2 mins
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
3 mins
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
6 mins
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
45 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app