en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers

Senior midwife Donna Ockenden’s recent revelations regarding severe postpartum difficulties faced by new mothers in the UK have sent shockwaves throughout the nation. Appointed by the government and the NHS to review serious maternity scandals, Ockenden pointed out an alarming trend: suicide has emerged as the leading direct cause of death for women within the first year of giving birth. This stark reality, she describes, is simply “appalling,” not least due to the tragic irony of these mothers losing their lives during what is traditionally seen as one of life’s most joyous periods.

Spotlight on Birth Trauma

The grim situation shed light on the urgency of an inquiry into birth trauma, a crucial initiative spearheaded by Conservative MP Theo Clarke. Clarke’s personal experience with a traumatic birth, which resulted in a significant injury—a third-degree tear while giving birth to her daughter Arabella—offers a poignant testament to the stark reality of birthing risks and their potential aftermath on mental health.

Unraveling Maternity Care Crisis

Ockenden’s upcoming expert testimony to the inquiry will leverage her extensive experience in uncovering widespread inadequacies in maternity care across the nation. Her insights are particularly important in the context of the UK’s maternity care crisis, which has seen consultant-led maternity services removed from Caithness. This has forced pregnant women to travel over 100 miles to Inverness to give birth, thereby putting them at significant risk.

Impact on Patients and Staff

The centralization of other medical services, scarcity of public transport options, and the resulting impact on patients and staff have exacerbated the crisis. The urgent need to restore local services to Caithness General is underscored by the negative consequences of centralizing services at Inverness. The ongoing maternity care crisis in the UK, as revealed by Ockenden, calls for immediate action and systemic changes to secure the wellbeing of new mothers and their children.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
34 seconds ago
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
Metropolis Healthcare, a leading force in the diagnostics sector, has unveiled its business update for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024. Unsurprisingly, the announcement has sent ripples through the industry, with the revelation that the company’s core business revenue has noted an impressive growth of approximately 12% year-on-year (YoY). Unpacking the Growth While
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
15 mins ago
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
30 mins ago
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
3 mins ago
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
6 mins ago
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
11 mins ago
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
13 seconds
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
28 seconds
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
34 seconds
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
3 mins
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
6 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
6 mins
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
6 mins
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
7 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
8 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
18 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app