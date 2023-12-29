en English
Health

UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases

As the United Kingdom grapples with a significant surge in respiratory illnesses this winter, the number of flu-related hospitalizations has seen a sharp upward trend. In the week leading up to Christmas Eve, hospitalizations due to the flu shot up by 45%, with an average of 942 patients hospitalized daily, including 48 in critical care. This figure stands six times higher than that of the previous month.

COVID-19 and the Emergence of the JN.1 Subvariant

Playing out alongside the flu outbreak is a rampant wave of COVID-19. Infection rates have doubled recently, gripping 4.3% of the population, with 2.5 million people infected in the first half of December alone. The new and more contagious COVID-19 subvariant, JN.1, is identified as the primary driver of this surge. On December 23, the JN.1 accounted for a staggering 48% of new infections. Modelling by Professor Karl Friston from University College London has suggested a potential peak in COVID-19 cases around December 30.

The NHS Under Strain

The National Health Service (NHS) is under colossal pressure due to this increase in virus-related hospitalizations. However, it’s not just the rise in patient numbers causing complications. Staff absences and industrial unrest have further exacerbated the situation. Daily absences among NHS workers due to COVID-19 are around 2,600. Meanwhile, industrial action by junior doctors has led to the rescheduling of over 86,000 appointments and operations. A six-day strike is slated to begin on January 3, a move that threatens to deepen the strain on the beleaguered NHS.

Call to Arms: Vaccination and Responsible Healthcare Usage

England’s top doctor, Prof Stephen Powis, has called on the public to act responsibly during this period of increased demand. He has urged eligible individuals to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu. With the NHS under such immense pressure, the public’s role in using healthcare services responsibly cannot be overstated.

In the face of a looming healthcare crisis, the UK remains resilient. Yet, it is clear that the coming weeks will test the mettle of the nation’s healthcare system and its front-line workers. The situation underscores the importance of vaccination and responsible healthcare usage in managing such health crises, a message that transcends borders and resonates globally.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

