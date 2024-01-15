en English
Health

UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out

In an alarming revelation, Britain is grappling with a severe medicine shortage, as the number of commonly prescribed drugs out of stock has seen a sharp twofold increase since January 2022. This critical shortage has affected a broad spectrum of essential medicines, from antibiotics and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs to cancer treatments, and now, drugs for epileptic seizures.

Healthcare Professionals Raise the Alarm

Healthcare professionals across the board are raising red flags over the situation. The implications of these shortages can be severe, leading to patients having to switch brands or, in a worst-case scenario, go without their medicines entirely, potentially leading to a deterioration in their conditions. The British Generic Manufacturers Association noted that there is a fluctuation in the number of products affected by these supply issues, with some drugs newly experiencing shortages.

Voices of Concern

The situation has led to representatives from Breast Cancer Now and Diabetes UK expressing their concerns about the impact of these shortages on patients. They highlight the additional stress it brings, as patients are left worrying about obtaining their essential medications. Pharmacy teams are reportedly spending additional hours each week trying to source necessary medicines. A survey by Community Pharmacy England has thrown light on the growing frequency of supply issues and the risk they pose to patient health.

Underlying Factors and Global Impact

The causes for these shortages are multifaceted, including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and shipping disruptions. Financial incentives for manufacturers are also diminishing due to the NHS capping medicine prices and the government increasing business taxes on drug sales, which may discourage companies from selling to the UK market. The problem is not unique to the UK, with similar problems reported in France and concerns raised at the EU level. The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care has acknowledged the various causes for the shortages and stated that established procedures are in place to mitigate the impact on patients.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

