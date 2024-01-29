UK Government Prioritizes Homeless for COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Rising Deaths

In a crucial move, the UK government has decided to place homeless individuals in priority group 6 for COVID-19 vaccination, following the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). This group also includes those aged 16-65 with certain underlying health conditions. Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that this decision is aimed at saving more lives among those most at risk.

COVID-19's Toll on the Homeless

The step is seen as vital in the light of the increasing number of deaths among homeless people during the pandemic, despite the government's efforts to provide housing. The Museum of Homelessness reported a 33% increase in deaths of homeless people during the pandemic, with 976 deaths recorded across England, Scotland, and Wales. Homelessness remains a significant issue in the UK, with Shelter estimating about 280,000 homeless people in England as of December 2019.

An Incentive to Vaccinate

The UK government is also considering offering incentives to homeless individuals to get vaccinated. To this end, the government has allocated 28 million pounds. This initiative comes in response to reports indicating that one in 50 deaths related to COVID-19 were linked to the homeless population. The government aims to use this funding to increase vaccination uptake among rough sleepers.

Addressing the Omicron Threat

This initiative is particularly crucial as the UK grapples with the new Omicron variant and the potential for a significant increase in COVID-19 deaths. Despite high vaccination rates, the new variant poses a significant risk, and experts warn that deaths could rise if urgent measures are not taken. The UK government's decision to prioritize homeless individuals for vaccination reflects a significant effort to protect this vulnerable population amid rising deaths during the pandemic.