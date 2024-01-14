en English
Health

UK Government Discontinues Sickle Cell Drug Crizanlizumab

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
UK Government Discontinues Sickle Cell Drug Crizanlizumab

The UK government has taken the decision to discontinue crizanlizumab, a drug used for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), following an internal review, found the drug to not be sufficiently effective. Despite there being no safety concerns surrounding its use, the drug’s authorization has been revoked, leaving an estimated 5,000 eligible patients in need of alternative treatments.

Impact on Sickle Cell Patients

Crizanlizumab was introduced in 2022 and marked the first new treatment for sickle cell disease in over two decades. It was seen as a significant breakthrough, particularly for individuals of Black, Asian, and ethnic minority heritage, who are predominantly affected by this genetic disorder. The discontinuation of the drug, therefore, comes as a disappointment to both the Sickle Cell Society and patients who had benefited from its use, especially in terms of symptom management and improved quality of life.

NHS and Future Treatments

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), had previously endorsed the use of crizanlizumab for its role in reducing pain and enhancing the life quality of patients. With the drug’s discontinuation, NICE is now evaluating other potential sickle cell treatments, such as Casgevy and Voxelotor, for possible use within the NHS. At least 200 patients currently being treated with crizanlizumab must now seek other treatment alternatives.

MHRA’s Assurance to Patients

In response to concerns, the MHRA has emphasized that the decision to withdraw crizanlizumab was not due to any safety issues. This reassurance, however, does little to alleviate the distress of patients who have to cope with the sudden unavailability of a drug that had played a crucial role in their disease management.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

