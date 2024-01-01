en English
Health

UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
Britain is standing on the precipice of a potential health crisis. The incidence of cancer diagnoses is projected to skyrocket, with estimations indicating that by 2040, a new cancer case will be diagnosed every minute. This represents a staggering 20% increase from today’s rates. This critical forecast comes from Michelle Mitchell, the Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, who underscores the urgency of this dire situation.

Underinvestment in Cancer Research

Despite the growing prevalence of cancer, investment in research and measures to combat this disease is falling behind. According to Cancer Research UK’s analysis, if this trend of underinvestment persists, Britain risks losing its global leadership in the field of cancer research. This announcement is a potent call to action for increased investment and focus on cancer research to maintain the country’s standing in the global fight against cancer.

The Impact of NHS Strikes and COVID-19

Over the past year, Britain has seen a significant number of excess deaths, the highest in a non-pandemic year since World War II. The National Health Service (NHS) strikes and the ongoing cost of the COVID-19 pandemic are believed to have contributed to this increase. Disrupted health services and lengthy waiting lists have impacted timely diagnoses and treatments, particularly in cancer care. This poses a significant risk to patients, as delays can lead to disease progression and poorer outcomes.

The Need for a Radical Plan

Despite a 133% increase in cancer checks in England since 2013, the NHS has consistently missed cancer treatment targets. The proportion of cancer patients waiting less than two months for treatment after an urgent referral falls well short of the target. Furthermore, the number of patients diagnosed or ruled out for cancer within 28 days is also off target. There is a pressing need for a surge in treatment capacity and a radical, cancer-specific plan backed by substantial investment. NHS England defends its focus on tackling the COVID-19 backlog but acknowledges the need for ‘significant improvements’ in cancer care.

Health United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

