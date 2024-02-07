UK Employees Seek More Tailored Benefits Beyond Traditional Packages

Recent statistics from a 2023 study by Benefex have laid bare an uncomfortable truth: only 13% of UK employees feel their benefits packages closely align with their individual needs. This stark statistic has sent companies scrambling to bridge the gap between employee expectations and the reality of their current offerings.

Advertisment

Shift in Employee Attitudes

HR professionals have observed a significant shift in employee attitudes towards benefits over the past year. The traditional benefits packages, which often include medical insurance, disability, pension, and life insurance, no longer cut it. In a world that increasingly values individuality and personalisation, employees are seeking a more tailored approach to their benefits. Superficial perks such as dog-friendly policies and breakroom amenities have lost their novelty, with employees placing more value on fundamental offerings.

Health Benefits and Flexible Working Strategies

Advertisment

With the strain on the National Health Service (NHS) leading to longer waiting lists, private healthcare has become an increasingly attractive benefit. Employees are also placing a premium on flexible working strategies, valuing the ability to balance their professional and personal commitments. The advent of emerging benefits such as fertility support and menopause plans have been met with open arms, signalling a shift towards more comprehensive health benefits.

Leave Benefits and Financial Wellbeing Packages

Employees are also advocating for improved leave benefits, including parental and compassionate leave, reflecting a greater emphasis on work-life balance. Additionally, financial wellbeing packages have gained prominence. Companies like Anaplan have taken the hint, tailoring their benefits to better align with employee needs, introducing car salary sacrifice schemes and custom wellbeing platforms.

From Audit to Action

To ensure that benefits align with employee preferences, HR and Rewards leaders are encouraged to regularly audit their offerings. This requires sophisticated data-driven techniques and, crucially, consistent communication with employees to understand their evolving needs. Effectively updated benefits packages can lead to higher levels of employee engagement, satisfaction, and productivity. Additionally, they can support broader business-level goals such as fostering innovation and building employee trust.