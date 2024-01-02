en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs

In a recent video published on TikTok, UK-based General Practitioner Dr. Sooj took to social media to address the public on the topic of ear health. He emphasized that ears are naturally self-cleaning and cautioned strongly against the insertion of foreign objects, particularly those smaller than an elbow, into the ear canal. This advice resonates strongly with a 2017 study conducted by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which found an alarming number of ear injuries in children related to cotton swab use.

Dr. Sooj’s Advice Against Cotton Swabs

Dr. Sooj specifically discouraged the use of cotton swabs for ear cleaning. He pointed out that these seemingly harmless tools can pose a significant risk, pushing wax further into the ear and potentially causing injury. The Nationwide study supports his statement, highlighting that ear canals are typically self-cleaning and that the use of cotton swabs can lead to unnecessary injuries.

Impacted Ear Wax and Its Consequences

The doctor further explained the potential consequences of impacted ear wax, a condition that can result from improper ear care. Impacted ear wax can cause several issues, including hearing difficulties, tinnitus, and dizziness. Rather than attempting to remove impacted wax at home, Dr. Sooj advises seeking treatment from a healthcare provider, who can utilize appropriate tools such as a long-handled spoon, forceps, irrigation, or suction.

Debunking Ear Candling

Finally, Dr. Sooj took the opportunity to debunk the practice of ear candling. This method, often touted as a solution for removing ear wax, has been widely discredited. The doctor strongly advised against its use, emphasizing the importance of safe and appropriate ear care practices.

0
Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity

By BNN Correspondents

N-Forte Study: No Difference in Complications with Breast Milk and Cow's Milk Enrichment for Preterm Infants

By Waqas Arain

Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program

By Geeta Pillai

Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorh ...
@Health · 5 mins
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorh ...
heart comment 0
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

By BNN Correspondents

Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows

By BNN Correspondents

Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis
10 seconds
Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity
23 seconds
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
27 seconds
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
N-Forte Study: No Difference in Complications with Breast Milk and Cow's Milk Enrichment for Preterm Infants
31 seconds
N-Forte Study: No Difference in Complications with Breast Milk and Cow's Milk Enrichment for Preterm Infants
Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs
36 seconds
Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs
Liverpool's Challenging Journey to the FA Cup Amid Player Absences
38 seconds
Liverpool's Challenging Journey to the FA Cup Amid Player Absences
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
5 mins
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
5 mins
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
5 mins
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
27 seconds
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
50 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app