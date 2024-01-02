UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs

In a recent video published on TikTok, UK-based General Practitioner Dr. Sooj took to social media to address the public on the topic of ear health. He emphasized that ears are naturally self-cleaning and cautioned strongly against the insertion of foreign objects, particularly those smaller than an elbow, into the ear canal. This advice resonates strongly with a 2017 study conducted by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which found an alarming number of ear injuries in children related to cotton swab use.

Dr. Sooj’s Advice Against Cotton Swabs

Dr. Sooj specifically discouraged the use of cotton swabs for ear cleaning. He pointed out that these seemingly harmless tools can pose a significant risk, pushing wax further into the ear and potentially causing injury. The Nationwide study supports his statement, highlighting that ear canals are typically self-cleaning and that the use of cotton swabs can lead to unnecessary injuries.

Impacted Ear Wax and Its Consequences

The doctor further explained the potential consequences of impacted ear wax, a condition that can result from improper ear care. Impacted ear wax can cause several issues, including hearing difficulties, tinnitus, and dizziness. Rather than attempting to remove impacted wax at home, Dr. Sooj advises seeking treatment from a healthcare provider, who can utilize appropriate tools such as a long-handled spoon, forceps, irrigation, or suction.

Debunking Ear Candling

Finally, Dr. Sooj took the opportunity to debunk the practice of ear candling. This method, often touted as a solution for removing ear wax, has been widely discredited. The doctor strongly advised against its use, emphasizing the importance of safe and appropriate ear care practices.