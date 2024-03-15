Nigerian Medical Association President: UK Dependent Ban Won't Stem Healthcare Worker Exodus

Despite the United Kingdom’s Home Office announcing a ban on healthcare workers bringing their dependents into the country, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), believes this will not stop the outflow of health practitioners from Nigeria. The ban, intended as a measure to cut down on migration, may instead prompt these workers to seek opportunities elsewhere, maintaining the trend of Nigerian healthcare professionals moving abroad for better work conditions.

The UK's Stance and Its Implications

The UK Home Office recently declared that healthcare workers entering on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependents. This move is part of a broader strategy to significantly reduce migration numbers. However, this policy might redirect Nigerian health workers to other countries, such as Canada, which has become a major destination for those leaving the Nigerian healthcare system in search of greener pastures. Data from PUNCH Healthwise highlighted a notable increase in the number of Nigerian-trained doctors in the UK, with figures rising to 11,001 by March 2023. This trend underscores the UK's role as a prime destination for Nigerian health workers, despite the new restrictions.

Addressing the Brain Drain

Dr. Ojinmah pointed out that merely increasing the number of medical graduates in Nigeria is not a solution, given the lack of facilities and manpower to train them. He emphasized that the key to stemming the tide of healthcare workers leaving the country lies in adequate remuneration, provision of modern equipment, and creating a conducive work environment. Without attention to these areas, efforts to expand the medical workforce might only result in half-baked doctors or fail entirely. The NMA President’s insights draw attention to the deeper issues within the Nigerian healthcare system that fuel the brain drain.

Reversing the Exodus

For a meaningful reversal of the brain drain, Dr. Ojinmah advocates for significant improvements in the remuneration of health workers, akin to what legislators and the judiciary enjoy, and enhanced health sector financing. He argues that these measures, coupled with improved security in the country, could make Nigeria more attractive to its healthcare professionals, potentially enticing some who have left to return and alleviate the current strain on the health system. The emphasis on better pay and working conditions highlights a universal need within the healthcare sector, not just in Nigeria but globally, for respect, recognition, and adequate compensation for healthcare workers.