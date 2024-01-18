UK Children's Interest in Adult Skincare Raises Concerns

On the high streets of the United Kingdom, a new trend is unfolding that has raised the eyebrows of dermatologists and parents alike. It involves children, as young as 10, showing a keen interest in adult skincare products, including anti-ageing creams. This unusual phenomenon has sparked concerns amongst skin professionals who caution that these products may pose harm to the delicate skin of children.

Adult Skincare: A Child's New Plaything

A wave of pre-teens filming themselves using skincare products - from brands like Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, and Sol de Janeiro - has been making rounds on social media platforms. The sight of these youngsters dabbling in acids and retinols, designed for mature skins to minimize wrinkles and treat pigmentation, has triggered alarm bells in the skincare community. A Piper Sandler survey found spending on skincare by teenagers has spiked by 19% since last year, underscoring the magnitude of this trend.

The Social Media Influence

The surge in children's interest in skincare products is largely attributed to the omnipresence of social media platforms, particularly TikTok. Here, influencers regularly showcase their in-depth skincare routines, inadvertently steering young followers towards potent ingredients. The founder of Drunk Elephant, Tiffany Masterson, has urged parents to consult with a paediatrician or paediatric dermatologist before introducing new products into their child's skincare routine.

The Call for Parental Awareness

Experts warn that powerful ingredients can lead to irritation, redness, and increased sun sensitivity in young skin. Parents are hence advised to educate their children about skincare ingredients and discourage the use of products not required at their age. As part of an outreach initiative, parents across the UK are encouraged to share their experiences and perspectives regarding their children's requests for adult skincare items via WhatsApp or the SecureDrop service. This effort aims to glean detailed information and personal anecdotes to shed light on the potential risks associated with children's exposure to adult skincare routines.