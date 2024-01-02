en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UK Assisted Dying Legislation: The Dawn of a New Era?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
UK Assisted Dying Legislation: The Dawn of a New Era?

The dawn of 2024 could mark a significant shift in the UK’s stance on assisted dying. Bills advocating for its legalisation are currently under consideration in Scotland, Jersey, and the Isle of Man. A recent poll by YouGov indicates that public sentiment is in favour of this change, with 77% of Scottish respondents voicing their support. The British Medical Association and the Royal College of Physicians, both influential voices in the medical community, have ceased their historical opposition to assisted dying. High-profile figures like Dame Esther Rantzen and Dame Prue Leith have also lent their support to this cause.

The Proposed Assisted Dying Legislation

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Scotland Bill, set to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament early this year, could herald a major turning point. The proposed legislation stipulates that an individual must have a certificate, signed by two doctors, confirming their terminal illness, sound mental state, and absence of any coercion. Similar bills are also making headway in Jersey and the Isle of Man. Notably, Royle Family star Sue Johnston has publicly backed Dame Esther Rantzen’s campaign for assisted dying, asserting the importance of terminally ill individuals having a choice in their end-of-life decisions.

Public Opinion and Political Push

A Deltapoll survey indicates that 71% of the UK public supports the legalisation of assisted dying, and 72% back plans for a free vote on the issue. Despite this, assisted suicide remains illegal in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. An attempt to legalise it in 2015 was unsuccessful. However, Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur is spearheading efforts to introduce assisted dying legislation in Scotland, convinced that there is now sufficient support for his Bill to pass its critical first vote at Holyrood.

Contemplation and Care in the Face of Death

Despite the growing support for assisted dying, voices of caution echo. Individuals like Michael Wenham, diagnosed with a motor neurone disorder, express gratitude that assisted dying was not an option at the time of their diagnosis. They emphasise the importance of legal safeguards and the potential for hope and fulfillment even in the face of restricted lives. Charles Harris proposes a ‘lasting power of extinction’ document as a potential solution to the ethical concerns surrounding assisted dying. The document, overseen by a new division of the Office of the Public Guardian, could provide a dignified and legally secure way forward. Alison Watson’s account of her husband’s end-of-life care in a hospice underscores the potential for peaceful and comfortable death without resorting to assisted dying.

0
Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic

By BNN Correspondents

University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions ...
@Health · 27 mins
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions ...
heart comment 0
People’s Pharmacy Discusses ‘Long Flu’, Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells

By Waqas Arain

NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells
Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges
People’s Pharmacy Discusses ‘Long Flu’, Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Latest Headlines
World News
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
1 min
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
2 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
6 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
8 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
11 mins
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
14 mins
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
14 mins
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
15 mins
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
20 mins
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
38 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app