en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?

In an alarming revelation, the United Kingdom’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments recorded their highest ever patient waiting times in 2023, with a staggering 420,000 individuals facing ‘trolley waits’ of 12 hours or more. This figure, representing one in 15 A&E patients, indicates a 20% increase from the preceding year and a shocking 5000% surge over the past four years.

Deepening Crisis

The highest annual figure since the records began in 2011, the extended waits have been linked to increased harm to patients and even excess deaths. According to an analysis by the Liberal Democrats, in some trusts, nearly half of the patients were subjected to these extreme waiting times. This is a stark rise from the 8,272 individuals who endured such waits in 2019.

A Call for Action

The Royal College of Nursing has expressed deep concern over these waits, stressing on their impact on patient health and dignity. The College is urging the government to act on nurse staffing levels and fair pay to alleviate the situation. Similarly, the Liberal Democrats and several campaign groups are highlighting the immense strain on hospitals and the detrimental effect on vulnerable and elderly patients.

Government Initiatives

Despite the grim scenario, the Department of Health and Social Care maintains that efforts to reduce waiting times are in progress. As part of their urgent and emergency care recovery plan, they are aiming to cut A&E waits and ambulance response times. The Department also plans to increase the number of additional permanent staffed hospital beds and virtual ward beds to enhance patient care.

However, critics of the government’s handling of the NHS crisis remain skeptical. NHS data from December 2023 showed high hospital bed occupancy rates, with 93.5% occupancy and 151,295 patients facing extended waits. Amid these challenges, NHS England is yet to issue a statement on the issue.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
The significance of Public Health Informatics (PHI) in perioperative and critical care has come to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHI—a systemic application of information science technology to public health practice, research, and learning—has proven to be crucial during this health crisis. However, the need for anesthesiologists to have more involvement in PHI is
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
6 mins ago
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
7 mins ago
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
1 min ago
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
Wrestling Legend Sabu's Health Update and Retirement Plans
2 mins ago
Wrestling Legend Sabu's Health Update and Retirement Plans
Abbey Choudhury: From 'Drunken Sailor' to a Beacon of Hope
2 mins ago
Abbey Choudhury: From 'Drunken Sailor' to a Beacon of Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
52 seconds
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
54 seconds
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
1 min
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
1 min
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
1 min
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
1 min
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
1 min
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
New Era in New Zealand Stockcar Racing: Cody Lockett and Wanganui Club Celebrate Milestones
1 min
New Era in New Zealand Stockcar Racing: Cody Lockett and Wanganui Club Celebrate Milestones
Terry Ryan's Surprise Return to Professional Hockey at 47
1 min
Terry Ryan's Surprise Return to Professional Hockey at 47
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
29 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
33 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app