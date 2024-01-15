en English
Business

UK Adults Opt for Less Alcohol, Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Expands

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
UK Adults Opt for Less Alcohol, Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Expands

In a significant societal shift, adults in the United Kingdom are demonstrating a growing inclination towards reducing their alcohol consumption. A staggering 30% of men and 26% of women have expressed their desire to reduce their intake of alcoholic beverages. Catalysing this trend, the non-alcoholic drinks market is burgeoning, offering a spectrum of sophisticated options beyond the realm of mundane soft drinks and water.

Non-Alcoholic Revolution: Beyond Soft Drinks

As part of this emergent movement, Talonmore, a premium non-alcoholic beverage brand, has seized the opportunity to cater to this shifting consumer preference. Their cutting-edge offering, a non-alcoholic beverage that echoes the potency and complexity of spirit-based drinks, is carving out a niche in the market. This innovative product, concocted from a unique blend of ginger, cactus juice, hawthorn berry, and assam, offers a distinctive taste that can either be paired with mixers such as rhubarb tonic water or consumed neat. It also serves as an apt substitute for dark spirits in cocktail recipes.

Consumer Shift: The Non-Alcoholic Surge

The non-alcoholic drinks sector has witnessed a monumental increase in sales, which have surged by 120% since 2020. This significant shift in consumer preferences underscores the evolving attitudes towards alcohol consumption and the corresponding growth of the non-alcoholic market. The Managing Director of Talonmore Drinks Company, Lewis Kennedy, underscores the brand’s commitment to offering choice and versatility in non-alcoholic serves. Drawing inspiration from Edinburgh’s landmarks, the brand interweaves its product narrative and branding.

Health Inequalities and Market Dominance

However, amidst this positive shift, concerns about health inequalities have surfaced. Deprived groups who could significantly benefit from reducing alcohol intake are slower to embrace non-alcoholic drinks, potentially due to their higher cost. Additionally, familiar alcohol brands currently dominate the non-alcoholic market, raising questions about the role of major alcohol brands in driving non-alcoholic drink consumption.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

