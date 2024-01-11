en English
Ujaas Launches ‘Menstrual Health Express’ to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
In a groundbreaking move towards improving menstrual health and eradicating associated taboos, Ujaas, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has unveiled the ‘Ujaas Menstrual Health Express.’ This campaign, led by Advaitesha Birla, the Founder of Ujaas, unfolds an ambitious plan of a van journey through 25 states and 106 cities. The van, covering a staggering distance of over 10,000 kilometers, carries the mission of raising awareness and educating the masses about menstrual health.

Collaboration with Local NGOs

In a bid to understand the varied cultural perspectives on menstruation and to dispense more than 250,000 free sanitary napkins, Ujaas has forged a partnership with local NGOs. Interestingly, a significant portion of these sanitary napkins are produced by Ujaas itself, in association with Self-Help Groups. This venture not only aids the campaign’s objectives but also bolsters the livelihoods of the women involved in the napkin production.

Empowering Local Health Workers

The campaign’s goals extend beyond the distribution of sanitary products. It seeks to build the capacity of local health workers, thus equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools to address menstrual health issues effectively. By doing so, Ujaas aims to change the prevailing conversation around menstruation, a significant public health issue in India.

Addressing the Menstruation Taboo

In India, the menstrual taboo takes a severe toll on women’s education and health – over 23 million girls stop attending school because of their periods. The Ujaas initiative is a beacon of hope in this scenario, seeking to address the discrimination and challenges faced by women and girls due to menstruation. This landmark campaign promises a more inclusive and empowered future, where menstruation is no longer a barrier but a natural part of life.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

