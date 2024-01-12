UHS’s NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) at University Hospital Southampton (UHS) has marked an impressive achievement, with over a quarter of a million individuals – 250,000 to be exact – participating in ground-breaking medical research. The undertaken studies focus on comprehending the roots of various diseases and assessing the safety and efficacy of novel treatments.

Research Correlates with Improved Patient Outcomes

Paul Grundy, the Chief Medical Officer at UHS, underscored the link between hospitals actively engaged in research and enhanced patient outcomes. This improvement is largely due to the early access to innovative therapies that such research affords. Grundy extended his gratitude to the patients and volunteers that have been instrumental in supporting the hospital’s research endeavors.

Long-Standing Partnership Fuels Medical Research

The alliance between UHS and the University of Southampton has been thriving for 50 years. This long-standing partnership has significantly propelled medical research in the region, leading to many breakthroughs and advancements in healthcare.

Meet the 250,000th Volunteer: Keith Goodin

The distinguished honor of being the 250,000th volunteer fell to Keith Goodin, a 60-year-old ex-soldier and delivery driver. Despite leading an active lifestyle, Goodin sought medical help for chest discomfort, initially mistaken for heartburn or indigestion. Participation in a research study led to a CT scan revelation: he had coronary heart disease. Although struggling with accepting his diagnosis, Goodin has since made significant lifestyle modifications, including reducing his smoking habit and enhancing his diet.

Today, Goodin is a vocal advocate for research participation. He cites the benefits of early diagnosis and the empowering ability to take proactive steps in managing one’s health as compelling reasons for involvement. His story serves as a testament to the invaluable role that research plays in healthcare advancements, not only for the present generation but also in paving the way for the future.