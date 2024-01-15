en English
Education

Uganda’s Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare in Uganda, the Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, has inaugurated a new teaching hospital in Bukedea district. This facility, located in Bukedea Town Council, is set to revolutionize maternal care in the region by offering free maternity services including normal deliveries and mama kits.

Boosting Health Service Delivery

Equipped to handle both outpatient and inpatient services, the hospital provides specialized care at highly subsidized rates. The comprehensive facility includes an emergency unit, laboratory, X-ray, theatre, maternity ward, and general ward. The hospital’s strategic position, about 33 kilometers from the Mbale-Kumi highway, makes it accessible to many people in the district.

Training Institution for Healthcare Professionals

More than just a hospital, the Bukedea facility also serves as a training institution. It offers certificate and diploma courses in nursing, midwifery, and laboratory training. This initiative aims to contribute to the ongoing efforts to increase the number of trained healthcare professionals in the region.

Upholding Professionalism and Respect

During her visit to the hospital on Sunday, Among emphasized the importance of professional and respectful service from the healthcare team. She urged the newly recruited professionals to treat the community with diligence and courtesy, setting the tone for the standard of care patients can expect from the institution.

A Significant Contribution to the Region

Dr. Emmanuel Odeke, the Bukedea District Health Officer, expects the hospital to significantly enhance health service delivery in the district. Although the hospital has begun receiving patients, an official commissioning is planned for a later date. This teaching hospital is a testament to the Speaker’s significant contributions to the region, following other notable projects like a comprehensive secondary and technical school equipped with an FM radio station.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

