en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Uganda’s Kibuku District Celebrates Arrival of Lifesaving Ambulance

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Uganda’s Kibuku District Celebrates Arrival of Lifesaving Ambulance

In the hinterlands of Uganda, where healthcare services are often elusive, a beacon of hope comes in the form of a new ambulance. The Ministry of Health has gifted Kibuku District, home to approximately 240,000 residents, with this lifesaving vehicle.

The district’s existing healthcare system, which currently includes 9 health centre IIIs, 1 health centre IV, and 2 health centre IIs, is set to bolster with this addition. The arrival of the ambulance has been greeted with joy and relief, particularly among mothers who have often faced challenges reaching Kibuku Health Centre IV during times of medical emergencies.

Hope on Wheels

The new ambulance, a symbol of hope, is a significant aid for expectant mothers and those with critical health conditions. For mothers like Mary Mugala, who have been at the grueling end of healthcare accessibility, the ambulance is a promise of better days.

Augustine Majanga, the district health secretary, is optimistic that the ambulance will enhance the referral system, thereby streamlining the healthcare process.

Ambulance Coverage Across Uganda

Looking at the bigger picture, the current ambulance coverage rate across Uganda’s 353 constituencies is 54%, with full coverage in all referral hospitals.

The government is committed to constructing health centre IIIs in every sub-county and providing more ambulances to constituencies that need them most, according to Jennipher Namuyangu, Bunyoro affairs state minister.

Responsible Usage and Accountability

Namuyangu also underscored that the ambulance should solely be used for transporting patients, not for other purposes like carrying business goods or dead bodies. Local MP Hebert Kinobere criticized health workers for underutilizing the landline phones he had donated, with only three out of seven facilities using them despite free airtime.

Mohammed Nakeba, Kibuku LC5 chairman, addressed the issue of ambulance drivers charging patients excessive fees, warning that such actions would result in disciplinary measures. As per the government’s allocation, Shs1 million has been earmarked for ambulance fuel per quarter.

0
Health Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial

By Wojciech Zylm

Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices

By Rafia Tasleem

PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old

By BNN Correspondents

Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Healt ...
@Bollywood · 6 mins
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Healt ...
heart comment 0
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with ‘mWell OnTheGo’

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict

By Salman Khan

Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy

By Nimrah Khatoon

Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
Latest Headlines
World News
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
35 seconds
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
36 seconds
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
40 seconds
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
45 seconds
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
3 mins
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
3 mins
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
3 mins
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
4 mins
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
4 mins
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
29 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
33 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app