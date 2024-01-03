Uganda’s Kibuku District Celebrates Arrival of Lifesaving Ambulance

In the hinterlands of Uganda, where healthcare services are often elusive, a beacon of hope comes in the form of a new ambulance. The Ministry of Health has gifted Kibuku District, home to approximately 240,000 residents, with this lifesaving vehicle.

The district’s existing healthcare system, which currently includes 9 health centre IIIs, 1 health centre IV, and 2 health centre IIs, is set to bolster with this addition. The arrival of the ambulance has been greeted with joy and relief, particularly among mothers who have often faced challenges reaching Kibuku Health Centre IV during times of medical emergencies.

Hope on Wheels

The new ambulance, a symbol of hope, is a significant aid for expectant mothers and those with critical health conditions. For mothers like Mary Mugala, who have been at the grueling end of healthcare accessibility, the ambulance is a promise of better days.

Augustine Majanga, the district health secretary, is optimistic that the ambulance will enhance the referral system, thereby streamlining the healthcare process.

Ambulance Coverage Across Uganda

Looking at the bigger picture, the current ambulance coverage rate across Uganda’s 353 constituencies is 54%, with full coverage in all referral hospitals.

The government is committed to constructing health centre IIIs in every sub-county and providing more ambulances to constituencies that need them most, according to Jennipher Namuyangu, Bunyoro affairs state minister.

Responsible Usage and Accountability

Namuyangu also underscored that the ambulance should solely be used for transporting patients, not for other purposes like carrying business goods or dead bodies. Local MP Hebert Kinobere criticized health workers for underutilizing the landline phones he had donated, with only three out of seven facilities using them despite free airtime.

Mohammed Nakeba, Kibuku LC5 chairman, addressed the issue of ambulance drivers charging patients excessive fees, warning that such actions would result in disciplinary measures. As per the government’s allocation, Shs1 million has been earmarked for ambulance fuel per quarter.