Ugandan First Lady Janet Museveni Tests Positive for Covid-19, President Tests Negative

Uganda’s First Lady, Janet Museveni, wife of President Yoweri Museveni, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed by the president himself, disclosing that the initial symptoms were noticed on Christmas day, characterized by a sandy sensation in the throat.

Initial Test Results and Subsequent Confirmation

Upon experiencing the symptoms, the First Lady underwent a rapid coronavirus test, which surprisingly returned a negative result.

However, the persistence of the symptoms prompted the couple to seek further medical clarification. A more definitive PCR test was performed in Mbarara, which confirmed a positive diagnosis for the First Lady.

Janet Museveni’s Condition and Isolation

Aside from the initial sensation of sandiness in the throat, Janet Museveni, who also serves as Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports, has been feeling weak, experiencing occasional headaches.

Following the positive test result, she has been self-isolating in one of their residences. Despite her health condition, the President shared that she is managing well under the circumstances.

President Museveni’s Unexpected Negative Result

President Museveni, despite his close contact with his wife, tested negative for Covid-19. The result surprised the President, leading him to speculate that his previous infection with the virus might have conferred some level of immunity, enabling him to resist the current exposure.

The situation resulted in the couple’s absence from an event in Kyenkwanzi, with President Museveni continuing with his other scheduled programmes alone.