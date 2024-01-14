en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ugandan Ebola Expert to Aid Broader African Continent

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Ugandan Ebola Expert to Aid Broader African Continent

Dr. Monica Musenero, a Ugandan field epidemiologist, has been lauded for her instrumental role in battling the Ebola epidemic at a national level. Recognizing her expertise and the efficacy of her approach, the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) has designated her as a key resource for the wider African continent.

Dealing with Ebola: Uganda’s Success Story

Many African nations grapple with the challenges of managing Ebola outbreaks. In this tumultuous landscape, Uganda’s relatively successful containment and management of the disease stand out. At the heart of this success is Dr. Musenero, whose strategic direction and implementation of disease control measures have led to substantial progress. This success is now positioning her as a consultant who can extend her support and guidance to other African countries struggling with the virus.

Dr. Musenero: A Beacon of Hope

Dr. Musenero’s anticipated role involves assisting other African nations in bolstering their response capabilities to control and prevent the Ebola virus’s spread. Her invaluable experience and proven success in Uganda will be leveraged to foster stronger continental resilience against the virus. The African Field Epidemiology Network is optimistic that her involvement will pave the way for a more effective and unified approach to combating Ebola across the continent.

Global Health Security: A Job Posting

On a related note, a job posting for an Advanced Subject Matter Expert to oversee surveillance aspects of a large USAID-funded Global Health Security (GHS) project has been announced. The position involves developing and implementing policies and processes, leading the day-to-day technical and operational aspects of projects, and ensuring quality service delivery on surveillance activities. The expected hiring salary range for this role is $70,000 – $160,000.

New Vaccines on the Horizon in Iran

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of Iran is gearing up to introduce new vaccines into the national immunization schedule. The World Health Organization and UNICEF have approved a technical assistance proposal for these critical activities, and a qualified individual will be enlisted to oversee and monitor the execution of the vaccine introduction plan.

0
Africa Health Uganda
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
41 seconds ago
Comoros Islands Hold Presidential Election Amid Democratic Concerns
In the Comoros islands, a presidential election has taken place where President Azali Assoumani sought a third term. Assoumani, who won the 2016 election and then again in 2019 after amending the constitution, has been in power and shown an intent to continue leading the nation. This election comes amidst questions about the democratic process
Comoros Islands Hold Presidential Election Amid Democratic Concerns
Ghana Reaches $5.4 Billion Loan Restructuring Deal with Official Creditors
4 hours ago
Ghana Reaches $5.4 Billion Loan Restructuring Deal with Official Creditors
Tunisian Ambassador Lauds Belt and Road Initiative: A Model for South-South Cooperation
4 hours ago
Tunisian Ambassador Lauds Belt and Road Initiative: A Model for South-South Cooperation
Mohamed Salah Rescues Egypt from Upset in Africa Cup Opener
2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Rescues Egypt from Upset in Africa Cup Opener
Severe Storm in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal: A Tale of Tragedy and Rescue
3 hours ago
Severe Storm in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal: A Tale of Tragedy and Rescue
Turkish Firms Fuel Infrastructure Boom Across Africa
4 hours ago
Turkish Firms Fuel Infrastructure Boom Across Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester City's Kyle Walker: A Personal Life in Turmoil
41 seconds
Manchester City's Kyle Walker: A Personal Life in Turmoil
Comoros Islands Hold Presidential Election Amid Democratic Concerns
42 seconds
Comoros Islands Hold Presidential Election Amid Democratic Concerns
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship
1 min
Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
2 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Fan Breaches Security to Hug Virat Kohli: A Call for Stricter Security Measures at Sports Events
2 mins
Fan Breaches Security to Hug Virat Kohli: A Call for Stricter Security Measures at Sports Events
Caribbean Premier League Appoints New Tourism Partner Manager to Boost Sports Tourism
2 mins
Caribbean Premier League Appoints New Tourism Partner Manager to Boost Sports Tourism
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
2 mins
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
2024 Presidential Election: Invoking MLK's Legacy and the Call for Unity
3 mins
2024 Presidential Election: Invoking MLK's Legacy and the Call for Unity
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
2 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app