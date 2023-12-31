en English
Crime

Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:02 am EST
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City

14 individuals have been apprehended in Jinja City, Uganda, for indulging in the illicit practice of smoking shisha.

A collaborative operation helmed by the Ministry of Health, local police, and city authorities, the five-day mission spanned several bars in the city. The enforcement officers seized five shisha pots, numerous pipes, and a variety of shisha-making ingredients.

Enforcing the Ban

The arrests included a mix of both proprietors and patrons—three bar managers and 11 customers—who were found in violation of Uganda’s Tobacco Control Act (2015). The Act proscribes the use of shisha due to its deleterious health effects.

Health Inspector Kenneth Nandala remarked that the bars had been previously cautioned to remove the shisha pots, a directive that was evidently ignored.

(Read Also: Uganda Proposes Major Infrastructure and Tourism Enhancements)

Shisha and Health Risks

The operation was spearheaded by Programme Officer Christine Ahimbisibwe of the Tobacco Control Programme at the Ministry of Health. She illuminated the health perils associated with shisha smoking that necessitate such enforcement.

Those who partake in shisha smoking run the risk of developing cancer, cardiovascular heart diseases, and respiratory conditions.

(Read Also: Significant Developments in Uganda: A Quarter in Review)

The Controversy Around Shisha

Despite the government’s efforts to mitigate the use of shisha due to its severe health implications and associated economic burdens—such as the treatment costs for cancer patients resulting from shisha use—some users contend that shisha smoking is a personal choice that does not harm others.

Shisha, also known as a water pipe or hookah, typically contains cigarette tobacco and can lead to the intake of nicotine, tar, carbon monoxide, and heavy metals. Research suggests that an hour-long shisha session can be equivalent to smoking over 100 cigarettes.

Crime Health Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

