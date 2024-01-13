en English
Health

Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue

Uganda’s Ministry of Health faces a daunting task as it prepares to dispose of over 10 million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses. Announced by the Ministry (MinofHealthUG), the operation signals the significant challenges encountered in vaccine distribution and utilization, and emphasizes the persistent issue of vaccine equity worldwide.

Unutilized Vaccines: A Reflection of Distribution Challenges

The vaccines, worth $7.3 million, were procured through a World Bank loan by the Ugandan government. The decision to destroy these expired doses is primarily driven by concerns over their safety and effectiveness post-expiration. However, this also prompts the inevitable question of why such a substantial quantity of vaccines remained unused in the first place. The head of Uganda’s drug procurement agency stated that the demand for COVID-19 vaccines has currently dropped to zero, leading to these vaccines’ expiry and subsequent disposal.

The Equity Issue: A Global Concern

This scenario not only reflects the logistics and demand management issues within Uganda but also the broader global issue of vaccine equity. The challenges in ensuring timely access to vaccines in different parts of the world remain significant, with certain regions experiencing an excess of vaccines while others grapple with a shortage. Approximately 59% of the eligible population in Uganda is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Looking Forward: A Call for Improved Vaccine Management

The disposal of these expired doses could potentially spark discussions on improving vaccine management systems and strategies to handle excess supplies, thereby preventing future wastage. Uganda’s Auditor General, John Muwanga, reported to parliament that $8.6 million worth of drugs, including HIV antiretroviral drugs, have also expired due to changes in treatment guidelines. The Ugandan authorities expect the total losses from expired COVID-19 vaccines to surpass $78m by the end of 2024. As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, efficient vaccine management and distribution remain critical to ensure global health security.

Health Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

