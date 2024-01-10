en English
Business

Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
In a sobering financial snapshot, the Auditor General of Uganda has sounded the alarm over the country’s soaring debt level, currently pegged at 96 trillion Shillings. This precarious financial situation was spotlighted in a detailed report that also advocated for urgent steps to alleviate overcrowding in detention facilities.

Implications of the High Debt Level

Analysts are attributing the steep lending rates in Uganda to the government’s aggressive borrowing practices. The ramifications of this high debt level are already felt across various sectors of the economy, with the common citizen bearing the brunt of the financial crunch.

Nodding Syndrome and Health Updates

In a positive health update, the Health Ministry revealed that the last case of Nodding Syndrome, a debilitating condition predominantly affecting children, was documented back in 2016. It’s a testament to the country’s concerted healthcare efforts, although the battle is far from over.

New Infrastructure Developments

On the infrastructure front, security officials recently conducted an inspection of a new passenger terminal. Meanwhile, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has greenlighted a Kampala flyover for pedestrian use, reflecting the nation’s push towards infrastructure development.

Political Updates and Human Rights

The newly appointed Leader of Opposition (LOP) has pledged unwavering commitment towards safeguarding human rights. In solidarity, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Chairperson assured that the investigation into the issue of missing persons was executed with due diligence and thoroughness.

Preparations for the NAM and G-77 Conference

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G-77) conference, with a business forum being planned. China’s association with the G77 countries offers it a platform to negotiate with Western countries on crucial issues like trade, climate change, and sustainable development. China, a key collaborator in the preparations, has donated over 70 SUVs for delegate and official transport during the summits.

Emerging Sports Talent

Young motocross prodigy, Jonathan Katende, aged 10, is making waves in the sport, drawing international attention to Uganda’s burgeoning talent pool.

In a separate development, Martha Nkwanzi, the daughter of a murdered businessman, has been incarcerated in Luzira prison, highlighting the country’s complex interplay of crime and justice.

Business Health Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

