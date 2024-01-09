en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria

In a significant stride towards combating malaria, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has welcomed a partnership between the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and Oxitec, a UK-based biotechnology firm. The collaboration aims to control the mosquito population through genetic modification, a technique that has received approval in the United States and is now setting its course towards Africa.

President Museveni’s Endorsement

President Museveni has expressed his support for this groundbreaking partnership, which represents the first public-private collaboration of its kind on the African continent. The President’s endorsement underscores the Ugandan government’s commitment to embracing scientific solutions in the face of significant health challenges. Highlighting the gravity of the malaria burden, the country reports over 300,000 cases weekly during peak times.

Oxitec’s Genetic Modification Technique

Oxitec has carved out a niche for itself in the biotechnology landscape with its innovative gene modification techniques. Central to their strategy in Uganda is the introduction of a lethal gene into mosquitoes, specifically targeting Anopheles funestus, a major malaria vector in Sub-Saharan Africa. This method aims to control the mosquito population, thereby reducing the spread of malaria.

Implications for Uganda and Beyond

This partnership signals a turning point in Uganda’s fight against malaria, a disease that has been a leading cause of death and economic disruption in the country. The initiative aligns with Uganda’s broader strategy to improve public health outcomes and combat infectious diseases. As Oxitec commences its collaboration with the UVRI, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a successful model that can be replicated in other malaria-stricken regions.

0
Health Science & Technology Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
On a seemingly ordinary Monday in Miaoli County, Taiwan, a group of five junior high school students found themselves at the center of a medical emergency. The cause? Innocent curiosity and a handful of tung seeds. The students, after stumbling upon the seeds at school, consumed them, unaware of the potent toxicity they carried. The
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
14 mins ago
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
21 mins ago
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
2 mins ago
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
9 mins ago
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
12 mins ago
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Latest Headlines
World News
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History
35 seconds
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month
49 seconds
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month
Vidit Gujrathi's Comprehensive and Costly Preparation for 2024 Candidates Tournament
1 min
Vidit Gujrathi's Comprehensive and Costly Preparation for 2024 Candidates Tournament
Uganda's Fiscal Strain: Kivumbi Muwanga Highlights Reduction in Discretionary Expenditure Due to Borrowing
1 min
Uganda's Fiscal Strain: Kivumbi Muwanga Highlights Reduction in Discretionary Expenditure Due to Borrowing
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
2 mins
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
Michigan's JJ McCarthy Celebrates National Championship Victory with Girlfriend Katya Kuropas
2 mins
Michigan's JJ McCarthy Celebrates National Championship Victory with Girlfriend Katya Kuropas
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
2 mins
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
2 mins
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump's Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries
3 mins
GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump's Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
39 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app