UC’s Wellbeing Initiative and Promising Student Gain Recognition in NZ HR Awards

In a commendable feat of institutional initiative and student prowess, the University of Canterbury (UC) finds itself in the limelight for its groundbreaking Ruahinetanga | Menopause at Work programme and the recognition of one of its promising students, Shane Pond.

Revolutionizing Workplace Wellbeing

The Ruahinetanga | Menopause at Work programme, a trailblazing initiative from UC, has garnered attention for its substantial impact on staff wellbeing. The programme has been declared a finalist for the esteemed NZ HR Wellbeing Award, an honor that recognizes extraordinary strategies and initiatives committed to the health, safety, and wellbeing of employees.

The Ruahinetanga | Menopause at Work programme has been instrumental in providing resources and learning opportunities for UC’s staff, offering them the necessary support to maintain their wellbeing at the workplace. This initiative has resonated deeply within the professional community, serving as a beacon for institutions aiming to enhance their employee wellbeing strategies.

A Rising Star in the HR Landscape

Alongside the recognition of UC’s program, the university’s student, Shane Pond, has also been acknowledged for his accomplishments in the human resources field. Pond has been named a finalist for the HR Student of the Year Award, a prestigious acknowledgement that celebrates students who exhibit potential in becoming successful HR practitioners.

The HR Student of the Year Award targets students majoring in human resource management or related fields in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Pond’s nomination is a testament to his promise and potential, placing him among the promising future leaders of the HR field.

The Moment of Truth

The winners of these prestigious awards will be revealed at the forthcoming NZ HR Awards Ceremony, scheduled to occur on March 14, 2024, at Shed 10 on Queens Wharf in Auckland. This event will serve as a platform for celebrating the exceptional efforts of those dedicated to improving the workplace environment and nurturing the future of human resources.