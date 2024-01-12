en English
Health

UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
In an unprecedented scientific breakthrough, a team of researchers at the University of Connecticut has successfully profiled two elusive proteins, FAM122A and ARPP19, that are pivotal for healthy cell division. This significant advance, which has been years in the making, has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of diseases like cancer that result from defective cell division. The findings were published in the December 20 issue of Nature.

Unlocking the Secrets of Cell Division

Cell division, the process by which life perpetuates itself, is a finely balanced act regulated by a host of proteins. Two of these proteins, FAM122A and ARPP19, have proven especially difficult to study due to their formless, or intrinsically disordered, nature in solution. Led by chemical biologist Wolfgang Peti, the research team employed innovative techniques to uncover the general molecular structure of these elusive proteins.

Advanced Techniques Yield Unprecedented Results

The researchers used nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) to determine the proteins’ structure in liquid. They then turned to cryo-electron microscopy, a cutting-edge technique that allowed them to capture images of the proteins as they bound to the phosphatase PP2A:B55. This painstaking process required extensive purification of the proteins from mammalian cells and the analysis of over two million images, a task that spanned five years.

Implications for Cancer Research and Beyond

Armed with the newly obtained structural information, the team can now analyze mutations in cancer cells to determine how they affect the function of these critical proteins, and thereby impact cell division. The researchers are continuing their work by examining other phosphatases involved in cell growth and division, with the aim of understanding their functions as comprehensively as they have with FAM122A and ARPP19. This breakthrough could pave the way for more effective treatment strategies for cancer and other diseases related to cell division.

Health Science & Technology
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

