UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins

In a notable breakthrough, a team of researchers at the University of Connecticut has profiled two proteins, FAM122A and ARPP19, instrumental in the process of cell division. These proteins, known as intrinsically disordered proteins, lack a defined structure, making them difficult to study. Their elusive nature, however, underscores their essential role in cell division, particularly in relation to certain types of cancer and other diseases linked to cell division. The team's findings were published in the December 20 issue of Nature.

Decoding the Structure of FAM122A and ARPP19

Lead researcher Wolfgang Peti and first author Sathish Padi focused their study on a phosphatase enzyme crucial for proper cell division. They discovered that FAM122A and ARPP19 regulate this phosphatase's activity by inhibiting it until the right cell division stage. The research team used nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and cryo-electron microscopy to identify these proteins' structure when linked to the phosphatase PP2A:B55. This process necessitated substantial protein purification and more than 2,000,000 images.

Implications for Cancer Research

Understanding how FAM122A and ARPP19 connect to the phosphatase allows researchers to comprehend how cancer cell mutations may impact protein function. This, in turn, may influence cell division rates and the growth of cancer. The advancements made in this study provide a robust tool for examining the effect of mutations on phosphatase function, opening up new avenues for treating diseases related to cell division.

Shedding Light on Cell Division

The findings of this study represent a significant leap forward in our understanding of cell division. It not only unveils the critical roles of the elusive proteins FAM122A and ARPP19 but also illustrates how these proteins interact with the phosphatase enzyme to regulate cell division. This knowledge is key to developing effective treatment strategies for diseases linked to cell division, including cancer.