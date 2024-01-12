en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins

In a notable breakthrough, a team of researchers at the University of Connecticut has profiled two proteins, FAM122A and ARPP19, instrumental in the process of cell division. These proteins, known as intrinsically disordered proteins, lack a defined structure, making them difficult to study. Their elusive nature, however, underscores their essential role in cell division, particularly in relation to certain types of cancer and other diseases linked to cell division. The team’s findings were published in the December 20 issue of Nature.

Decoding the Structure of FAM122A and ARPP19

Lead researcher Wolfgang Peti and first author Sathish Padi focused their study on a phosphatase enzyme crucial for proper cell division. They discovered that FAM122A and ARPP19 regulate this phosphatase’s activity by inhibiting it until the right cell division stage. The research team used nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and cryo-electron microscopy to identify these proteins’ structure when linked to the phosphatase PP2A:B55. This process necessitated substantial protein purification and more than 2,000,000 images.

Implications for Cancer Research

Understanding how FAM122A and ARPP19 connect to the phosphatase allows researchers to comprehend how cancer cell mutations may impact protein function. This, in turn, may influence cell division rates and the growth of cancer. The advancements made in this study provide a robust tool for examining the effect of mutations on phosphatase function, opening up new avenues for treating diseases related to cell division.

Shedding Light on Cell Division

The findings of this study represent a significant leap forward in our understanding of cell division. It not only unveils the critical roles of the elusive proteins FAM122A and ARPP19 but also illustrates how these proteins interact with the phosphatase enzyme to regulate cell division. This knowledge is key to developing effective treatment strategies for diseases linked to cell division, including cancer.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 mins ago
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has stepped into a new role, but this time it’s not on the big screen of Hollywood. Instead, Yeoh is taking center stage in a short film titled ‘Be Spring,’ produced by globally renowned athletic apparel retailer Lululemon. The film is a celebration of the arrival of the Spring season,
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
28 mins ago
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
29 mins ago
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
9 mins ago
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
24 mins ago
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
26 mins ago
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
Latest Headlines
World News
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
4 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
7 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
9 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
9 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
10 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
12 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
13 mins
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
16 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
21 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app