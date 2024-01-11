en English
Health

UCLA Researchers Revolutionize Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
UCLA Researchers Revolutionize Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

In a significant stride towards improved cancer treatment, researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have discovered that combining high doses of radiation with a technique known as stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), alongside chemotherapy, is a safe and effective approach for treating people with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer who are unsuitable for surgery. This ground-breaking study was published in JAMA Oncology.

Revolutionizing Radiotherapy

The study involved an early phase dose escalation trial that engaged 28 patients. The focus was on assessing the safety and effectiveness of a novel adaptive boost technique. In this method, the final third of radiation treatments is personalized according to the patient’s mid-treatment response. The aim of this approach is to minimize toxic side effects and reduce the chances of cancer recurrence within the chest.

Patients in the study underwent a base radiation dose, followed by an adaptive SABR boost that targeted any remaining active cancer. This treatment was administered with concurrent weekly chemotherapy.

Optimal Outcomes with Intermediate Dose

The researchers observed the most promising results with an intermediate-dose cohort, which achieved a favorable balance between side effects and efficacy. Rates of two-year local control were high, and overall survival rates showed improvement compared to lower doses, without severe toxic effects.

A New Horizon in Cancer Treatment

The outcomes of the study suggest that this personalized and adaptive method of radiation, potentially combined with consolidation immunotherapy, could lead to better outcomes for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. However, researchers note the study’s limitations, including the small sample size and the need for longer follow-up periods to assess late side effects.

The findings present a new horizon in the landscape of cancer treatment, offering hope for more effective and personalized care for those battling non-small cell lung cancer. As research continues to progress, it brings us one step closer to understanding and conquering this deadly disease.

Health Science & Technology
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

