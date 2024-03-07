UCLA Research Team Wins 2023 Barbara Thompson Award for Innovative Military Family Study

The UCLA Division of Population Behavioral Health has been recognized with the prestigious 2023 Barbara Thompson Excellence in Research on Military and Veteran Families Award. Their groundbreaking paper on a virtual home visiting model for military families, titled "A trauma-informed, family-centered, virtual home visiting program for young children: One-year outcomes," emerged as a standout among over 600 peer-reviewed papers, earning publication in Child Psychiatry and Human Development in 2022.

Advertisment

Trailblazing Virtual Support for Military Families

Under the leadership of Catherine Mogil from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the research team developed the Families OverComing Under Stress-Early Childhood (FOCUS-EC) intervention. This virtual telehealth model was specifically designed for military-connected families with young children, aiming to alleviate the effects of trauma and foster resilience. At a time when remote services became crucial due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the study's insights significantly aided mental health professionals in adapting to virtual therapeutic service delivery.

Collaborative Effort Behind the Success

Advertisment

The study was a collaborative endeavor, featuring contributions from notable academics and professionals such as Nastassia Hajal, Hilary Aralis, Blair Paley, Dr. Norweeta Milburn, Wendy Barrera, Cara Kiff, Dr. William Beardslee, and Dr. Patricia Lester. Their collective expertise spanned a range of disciplines, underscoring the interdisciplinary approach necessary for addressing complex issues facing military families today.

Implications and Future Directions

The recognition of the UCLA Division of Population Behavioral Health's work not only highlights the importance of innovative research in supporting military families but also sets a precedent for future studies. By focusing on virtual models of care, this award-winning research paves the way for more accessible and effective support systems for families navigating the challenges of military life.